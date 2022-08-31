ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed Martin Supplies Laser Cannon To US Navy

The US defense company Lockheed Martin has delivered a laser weapon to the US Navy. It is to be fully integrated into the systems of a ship for the first time. With light against attackers: The US defense company Lockheed Martin has delivered a laser weapon to the US Navy. This is intended to equip a destroyer.
Saab to deliver training aircraft fuselage systems to Boeing

Boeing’s order for the advanced training aircraft aft fuselage systems is valued for Saab is USD 71.2 million i.e. (approximately SEK 750 million) with deliveries expected in 2023. Saab, a Swedish aerospace and defence company has announced that the company has received an order from Boeing for the advanced...
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters

The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
Iran seizes 2 U.S. sea drones in second incident this week

An Iranian warship seized and briefly held two U.S. Navy sea drones in the Red Sea, according to an American military official, the second time this week an Iranian vessel has intercepted a U.S. water-based drone. On Thursday night local time, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) warship in...
