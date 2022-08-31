Read full article on original website
Related
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. US Air Force/John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
Lockheed Martin Supplies Laser Cannon To US Navy
The US defense company Lockheed Martin has delivered a laser weapon to the US Navy. It is to be fully integrated into the systems of a ship for the first time. With light against attackers: The US defense company Lockheed Martin has delivered a laser weapon to the US Navy. This is intended to equip a destroyer.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Saab to deliver training aircraft fuselage systems to Boeing
Boeing’s order for the advanced training aircraft aft fuselage systems is valued for Saab is USD 71.2 million i.e. (approximately SEK 750 million) with deliveries expected in 2023. Saab, a Swedish aerospace and defence company has announced that the company has received an order from Boeing for the advanced...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
nationalinterest.org
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
The US Navy fished a sunken F/A-18 Super Hornet out of the sea after the fighter jet blew off an aircraft carrier in rough weather
The aircraft blew off USS Harry S. Truman in early July because of "unexpected heavy weather" in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said.
Business Insider
Cockpit video shows 2 US Navy F-14 Tomcats shooting down Libyan MiGs in a 1989 clash
One of the more constant sources of action for the US Navy in the 1980s was the Gulf of Sidra. On three occasions, "freedom of navigation" exercises turned into violent encounters, an operational risk that all such exercises have. The 1989 incident where two F-14 Tomcats from VF-32, based on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Business Insider
When jets and helicopters go overboard, the US Navy has a special unit that brings them up from the seafloor
The US Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving handles aircraft and personnel recovery and emergency response. A part of Naval Sea Systems Command, SUPSALV has been deployed around the world for such operations. Most recently, SUPSALV helped recover an F/A-18 that went over the side of an aircraft carrier. A...
Russia and China's space weapon plans have sparked a U.S. Pentagon meet
Pentagon will hold a high-level confidential meeting next week to discuss Russia and China's possible quest to develop potent space weapons that could target possibly U.S. satellites. Scheduled for September 6 and 7, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will preside over the meeting that will discuss "how China and Russia’s potential...
Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters
The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
Iran’s Attempted Theft Of U.S. Navy Drone Boat Is Likely A Sign Of What’s To Come
U.S. Navy photoThe incident highlights unanswered questions about the risks of theft posed to unmanned vessels as their use is set rapidly expand.
Unexplained 'Drone Swarm' Caught On Camera Over U.S. Navy's Most Advanced Ship
The footage has not yet been explained. At least, not publicly.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
Ukraine’s MiG-29s Shown Firing U.S. AGM-88 Missiles In Stunning Cockpit Video
Ukrainian Air Force ScreencapFor the first time, video has emerged showing Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters firing AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles in combat.
The B-2 bomber has fired its first long-range stealth missile
The US undertook a successful test launch of the stealthy long-range cruise missile, known as the JASSM-ER, from the payload bay of an airborne B-2 Spirit. The test was first announced by Northrop Grumman last Thursday, though it actually took place last December. Hitting any target anywhere. “The B-2 successfully...
Fact check: The first female F-35 fighter pilot has never crashed a plane, contrary to claims
Christine Mau, the first female F-35 pilot, has never crashed a plane. But an article claiming she did continues to circulate on social media.
Iran seizes 2 U.S. sea drones in second incident this week
An Iranian warship seized and briefly held two U.S. Navy sea drones in the Red Sea, according to an American military official, the second time this week an Iranian vessel has intercepted a U.S. water-based drone. On Thursday night local time, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) warship in...
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
Comments / 0