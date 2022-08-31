ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her death was not in the line of duty or work related. The collection of flowers sitting on her...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12

Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Daily Photo (8.31.2022)

The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Parker's House: Savannah's new homeless women's shelter

Savannah, Ga. — According to Union Mission over 180 women in Chatham county experience homelessness. Now changes are on the way, Parker's house, a new home for Savannah homeless women opens to women in need on Tuesday. "When women come here, they will get a mental health assessment, food,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. community honors MLB star John Dwight Smith

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County community is honoring the man who they say put their community on the map. John Dwight Smith passed away at the age of 58 in July but today, his family and friends wanted to celebrate his life back where it all started.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What to do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little water goes a long way in Valerie Tenney’s apartment on Wilmington Island. But earlier this year, a water bill five times higher than what she’s used to paying became a source of concern and then lingering frustration. ”They send me a notice...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September

The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Statesboro vs. Effingham County

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Another Game of the Week means another target-rich environment for potential recruits! This week’s game pits Effingham County against their rivals from across the Ogeechee River, the Statesboro Blue Devils. Both of these schools have a history of sending their kids to the next level, and we anticipate that at least […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
DARIEN, GA

