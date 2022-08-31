Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Two Arrested in Stafford Drug Bust
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Stafford Township Police Department announced the arrest of two suspected drug...
Atlantic City Vice Squad Arrests Six in Anti-Drug Operation
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On the evening of August 31, 2022 and into the early...
Delaware Police, DEA Bust Multiple Drug Dealers in Narcotics Investigation
ELLENDALE, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of multiple suspects as...
NBC Philadelphia
Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn
A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Couple Facing Drug Charges, Police Say Children Were Present During Arrest
LINCOLN, DE – The Delaware State Police said when they arrived at the home of...
Atlantic City Make Arrest in Weekend Murder
MAYS LANDING – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a man for a murder committed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Charged for DWI in Wildwood Crest
WILDWOOD, NJ – Summary: On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 7:20pm, officers from the...
Suspect was shot as he and two others fled woman’s fatal shooting, charges claim
An Atlantic City man accused in a shooting that killed a woman was wounded by gunfire as he and two co-conspirators fled in a vehicle, BreakingAC has learned. Lester Robinson, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing last Sunday of Malikah McLaughlin. Three men got out...
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for exposing himself on park trail
Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park. The first incident happened on August 16th when...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Wilmington Drug Dealer Gets 10 Year in Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jacquill Stovall, 33, of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrew for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. According to court...
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
HOCKESSIN, DE – Police have arrested two 14-year-old juvenile males for attempted robbery and related...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing
An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male. Hutchinson, 65,...
Atlantic City councilman arrested in domestic assault
An Atlantic City councilman was arrested Thursday evening, BreakingAC has learned. Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is charged with third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker, court records confirm. He is also charged with simple assault for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, a disorderly persons offense.
Atlantic City Narcotics Investigators Charge Drug Dealer During Surveillance Operation
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Mays Landing drug dealer was observed selling drugs as detectives...
Shore News Network
113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0