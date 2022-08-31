ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Comments / 4

Audrey Wilkerson
4d ago

He's being charged as he should!!! NO more hand slapping if they do an adult crime they should be charged and tried as an ADULT !!! You wanna play big boy or big girl get grown man and grown woman time. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH THESE TWENS THINKING IT'S OK FOR THEM TO TAKE A LIFE AND NOT BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR DISGUSTING ACTIONS !!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suitland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Suitland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
fox5dc.com

Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
SUITLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy