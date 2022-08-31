Read full article on original website
He's being charged as he should!!! NO more hand slapping if they do an adult crime they should be charged and tried as an ADULT !!! You wanna play big boy or big girl get grown man and grown woman time. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH THESE TWENS THINKING IT'S OK FOR THEM TO TAKE A LIFE AND NOT BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR DISGUSTING ACTIONS !!!!
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Double Shooting in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a...
BMW Stolen, Home Broken Into in Colts Neck, Police Officer Injured
COLTS NECK, NJ – One police officer was injured after a BMW with someone from...
Police Searching for Driver of Fatal Hit and Run in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A bicyclist was struck and killed on Thursday in the area of...
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Ram Police Officer at Seaview Square Mall
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Monday, at approximately 2:30 pm, officers were dispatched to Target...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
36 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday...
fox5dc.com
DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Officers say the victim, a...
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
fox5dc.com
Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Pennsylvania Man Charged After Creating Disturbance, Assaulting Cops
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – Police in Allegany County have arrested a man for creating a...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Fugitive accused of trafficking PCP leads police on chase
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a Howard County man wanted in connection to a drug trafficking ring. Joseph Donta Parker, 41, is facing several drug-related charges including CDS: import into state and CDS: possession with intent to distribute. Investigators say Parker was...
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
iPod Stolen in Vehicle Burglary
LACEY TWP, NJ – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 6:21 p.m., Officer Holt responded...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Two Killed in Tinton Falls Crash Thursday Night
FREEHOLD – A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead Thursday evening...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School
Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
