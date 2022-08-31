The widow of the infamous New York City “duck sauce killer” is facing weapons charges for numerous unregistered guns found in her apartment that she allegedly hid for her late husband, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Dorothy Hirsch, 62, was arrested Thursday on nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Glenn Hirsch, her former spouse, died by suicide on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for the shooting death of restaurant deliveryman Zhiwen Yan after becoming irate over not getting enough duck sauce with his order. Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, told the New York Daily News that the couple lived apart and that she didn’t know the eight firearms were there. If convicted, according to Katz, Hirsch faces up to 15 years in prison.Read it at New York Daily News

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO