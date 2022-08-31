Read full article on original website
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat
Two young parents and their 4-year-old girl dodged death when a stray bullet pierced their vehicle as they got on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, grazing the mom’s neck, cops said Sunday. The family were heading to Manhattan, with the 24-year-old dad driving, when they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 21-year-old mom then felt a sting. The bullet, which ...
Dozens call for charges against NYPD officer involved in confrontation with 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem
NEW YORK — There are calls for the firing of an NYPD officer seen on video hitting a 19-year-old woman during an arrest in Harlem. Dozens of people gathered at a rally Friday night in Harlem, demanding charges be filed against the detective. NYPD body cam video shows Tuesday’s...
Duck Sauce Killer’s Widow Indicted on Gun Charges
The widow of the infamous New York City “duck sauce killer” is facing weapons charges for numerous unregistered guns found in her apartment that she allegedly hid for her late husband, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Dorothy Hirsch, 62, was arrested Thursday on nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Glenn Hirsch, her former spouse, died by suicide on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for the shooting death of restaurant deliveryman Zhiwen Yan after becoming irate over not getting enough duck sauce with his order. Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, told the New York Daily News that the couple lived apart and that she didn’t know the eight firearms were there. If convicted, according to Katz, Hirsch faces up to 15 years in prison.Read it at New York Daily News
NYPD investigates death of man killed crossing Brooklyn highway
A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
