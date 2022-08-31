LEE -- The body of a missing New York teacher appears to have been found in Western Massachusetts, five months after she was last seen. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said they believe a body found in the wood of Lee is Meghan Marohn. Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29 after she traveled to the Berkshires for a relaxing weekend away. A person walking in the woods in Lee discovered the body on Thursday. Investigators were still at the scene collecting evidence a day later. So far, police have not released her cause of death.

