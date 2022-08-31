ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#City Police#Police Department#Esu Truck 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process

A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Body found in Lee believed to be New York teacher missing since March

LEE -- The body of a missing New York teacher appears to have been found in Western Massachusetts, five months after she was last seen. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said they believe a body found in the wood of Lee is Meghan Marohn. Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29 after she traveled to the Berkshires for a relaxing weekend away. A person walking in the woods in Lee discovered the body on Thursday. Investigators were still at the scene collecting evidence a day later. So far, police have not released her cause of death. 
LEE, MA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy