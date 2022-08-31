Read full article on original website
UPDATE: The driver of a passenger van apparently suffered a medical episode before a crash overnight near the George Washington Bridge that killed him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on...
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process
A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
Body found in Lee believed to be New York teacher missing since March
LEE -- The body of a missing New York teacher appears to have been found in Western Massachusetts, five months after she was last seen. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said they believe a body found in the wood of Lee is Meghan Marohn. Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29 after she traveled to the Berkshires for a relaxing weekend away. A person walking in the woods in Lee discovered the body on Thursday. Investigators were still at the scene collecting evidence a day later. So far, police have not released her cause of death.
