OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact...

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO