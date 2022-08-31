Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $592,248
MOVE IN READY HOME by Holland Homes LLC less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give the Azalea Glen great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. A bonus room is also located on the upper level. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo. Owens Crossing model home is open daily.
Opelika-Auburn News
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $567,500
Beautiful, like-new home in desirable National Village! This home is just 4 years old, with unbelievable upgrades, and a coveted lot, sitting on over 1/4 acre with woods directly behind and to the side! Enjoy the peaceful oasis the backyard offers with a screened-in porch, or open-area stone patio with a firepit, pergola, and swing. Also outside, in the front, sits a quaint courtyard connecting the house to the 3-car garage. Inside, the breathtaking upgrades include wood floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and upscale lighting and hardware throughout! The master bedroom is its own oasis, with plantation shutters, letting in plentiful natural light, and a large en suite bath with a double vanity, upgraded tile-to-ceiling shower, and large walk-in-closet! Aside from the amazing home, the neighborhood offers amazing amenities to its property owners! Don't miss out on this gorgeous place to live!
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
Opelika-Auburn News
Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election
In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam
An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika win big; Beauregard still undefeated
Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin both threw for two first-half touchdowns each and the Tigers rolled over Dothan 42-14 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High led 35-0 before taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. Pittman hit Tyler McKinnel for the Tigers’ first score, before Harsin came in and threw a 50-yard bomb to Jack Hudson as the Tigers rotated quarterbacks and exploded out of the gates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: Misconceptions of animal shelters
Humane societies have a lot of uphill battles. One of those battles is fighting common misconceptions. Shelter stigmas often cause deterrents for those looking for their new forever family member. At Lee County Humane Society, along with our fellow shelters, we work diligently to debunk these stigmas. Today we want to share with you some of those misconceptions and the truth and reality behind them. Here are a few in no particular order.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey Auburn fans! Here's what's new in the Loveliest Village since the last football season ended
Since college football season ended last year, a lot has changed downtown that many Auburn fans might not know about. With Auburn being one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, there’s plenty new to do in downtown before and after the game. Here’s just some of the new...
Opelika-Auburn News
What's the most important issue in Auburn? Newly elected council members sound off
With the 2022 Municipal election behind them, new and returning council members alike are already considering their plans for when the new Auburn City Council convenes in November. This election saw voters turn out to re-elect existing council members Connie Fitch-Taylor of Ward 1, Kelley Griswold of Ward 2 and...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Harsin, Kiesau help Ashford help themselves
It was all making sense, early in Auburn’s win over Mercer. Robby Ashford peeled off a 49-yard run down the sideline to get the fans on their feet. Two plays later, TJ Finley threw a 39-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson, then fired a quick TD to John Samuel Shenker.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown tops LaFayette for first win of young season
REELTOWN — From the opening kickoff, it was clear Reeltown’s football team was hungry to get in the win column. The Rebels distributed the ball well offensively and were physical and quick to the ball on defense. It resulted in a lopsided 41-0 victory against LaFayette in Region 3-3A action on Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn soccer battles West Virginia to a draw
The No. 11 Auburn soccer team out-shot visiting West Virginia in a sound performance on Thursday night, but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 tie at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Maddie Prohaska recorded the shutout at keeper for Auburn. Auburn finished with 13 shots to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jarquez Hunter makes statement with three-touchdown performance
Breaking loose off the right side, Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn’s first touchdown of the season, setting the tone for Auburn’s win over Mercer, and making a statement of his own:. Hunter finished the 42-16 win with three touchdowns — matching his entire season total for touchdowns as a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Between football and the holiday, brace yourself for heavy traffic this weekend
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reminds drivers and boaters to follow safety precautions over the holiday weekend. Saturday kicks off the Auburn University football season, and on Monday most businesses and city facilities will be observing Labor Day. “Although Labor Day signals the unofficial end to summer, and everyone is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Report card: Auburn vs. Mercer
OFFENSE — B Rolling up 497 yards and 42 points, the offense did just about everything you could ask in a season opener against an FCS opponent. TJ Finley’s two interceptions thrown keep Auburn from getting top marks. DEFENSE — A- Auburn’s defense held Mercer to less...
Opelika-Auburn News
Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise
Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
Opelika-Auburn News
From Opelika to Uganda, Four Corners ministry meets physical and spiritual needs
For those unfamiliar with Four Corners, co-founder Jimmy Sprayberry describes it as a ministry that feeds the hungry. And that hunger is both physical and spiritual, he says. “I see people hungry and starving," Sprayberry said. "They’re starved physically, but they’re also starved spiritually because they don’t know the true God."
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard off to undefeated start after big road win at Valley
VALLEY — In a runaway win in its first region game, the Beauregard Hornets defeated Valley 31-14. Quarterback AJ Wallace was the life of the offense, rushing for 180 yards and passing for 95 more. Six different Hornets contributed yardage, combining for 475 yards of total offense. Running back...
