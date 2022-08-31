ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport firefighters, local Eagle Scout unveil new food pantry in Rock Springs

A new food and clothing pantry opened up in Kingsport’s Rock Springs community thanks to efforts from local firefighters and an Eagle Scout. A statement from the City of Kingsport says the pantry was brought to life by retiring firefighter, Shane Warren, who enlisted the help of Eagle Scout Troop 250 and member Matt Munsey, who used the pantry as his scout project.
KINGSPORT, TN
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Pride Week events set for UVA-Wise campus

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hosting pride week events beginning Monday which includes educational seminars and helps identify resources for LGBTQ students on campus. The events include the college’s first-ever drag show at the Gilliam Center for the Arts on Wednesday which offers free admission.
WISE, VA

