Myles Turner worth over $20 million annually in free agency?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michael Scotto: Myles Turner is going to be a free agent this summer, and he’s going to want a pay raise from what he’s making now. From what I’ve heard, they’re going to be looking to try and get over $20 million (annually). That’s something you’ve got to factor in (if you’re trading for Turner).

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto: It seems like the best trade the Lakers can make if they want to move Russell Westbrook and try to win this season is with Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. One note that’s interesting is before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in the Patrick Beverley trade, the Pacers were trying to get Horton-Tucker, I’m told. Essentially, Indiana was hoping to get Westbrook’s expiring contract, the Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, along with Horton-Tucker for Turner, Hield and they wanted to make LA take Daniel Theis, who has some years looking ahead on his contract. Theis is more of a fit on a playoff-caliber team as we saw with the Celtics previously. The Lakers weren’t trying to essentially part with THT for Theis in that expanded trade package discussion after already having reservations about moving two first-round picks to get off Westbrook’s contract. In talking with people around the league, anybody that’s taking on Westbrook wants both of those first-round picks. -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022

Jovan Buha: As far as Westbrook’s trade market, I’ve heard Indiana and Utah are the two most likely destinations. I think Utah is, from what I’ve been told, more likely than Indiana. There are several permutations there with Indiana where it could be Myles Turner and Buddy Hield together or one of the two. I’ve heard the Lakers are still reluctant to include that second first-round pick. Maybe that’s something that changes closer to training camp. I know It would’ve changed if Kyrie Irving was still available. That would’ve been the one scenario in which the two picks would’ve been on the table. Aside from that, they’re looking at it like, can we do one first-round pick and a couple of seconds or one pick and a protected pick or pick swap? -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022

The Lakers are believed to covet Myles Turner from the Pacers, giving the team additional versatility up front with Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. L.A. executive Rob Pelinka used to represent Buddy Hield and was close to acquiring the high-volume shooter last summer. Per multiple external sources, Indiana isn’t eager to part with its veteran players without significant compensation. The Lakers might be willing to give up a first first-rounder in a Westbrook swap, but two may be too much for a deal. -via Bleacher Report / August 26, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

