ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Pacers and Utah 'most likely' destinations for Russell Westbrook?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451TLW_0hcBHn7T00

Jovan Buha: As far as Westbrook’s trade market, I’ve heard Indiana and Utah are the two most likely destinations. I think Utah is, from what I’ve been told, more likely than Indiana. There are several permutations there with Indiana where it could be Myles Turner and Buddy Hield together or one of the two. I’ve heard the Lakers are still reluctant to include that second first-round pick. Maybe that’s something that changes closer to training camp. I know It would’ve changed if Kyrie Irving was still available. That would’ve been the one scenario in which the two picks would’ve been on the table. Aside from that, they’re looking at it like, can we do one first-round pick and a couple of seconds or one pick and a protected pick or pick swap?

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lakers’ Jeanie Buss talks Westbrook, why Lakers will never tank nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/lak…7:12 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Westbrook, Beverley reportedly talked since becoming Laker teammates nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/wes…4:55 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Jeanie Buss talks all things Lakers here, including the Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley dynamic that comes with so much (acrimonious) history, at @TheAthletic

Story – https://t.co/EXMjKemeHC

Podcast – https://t.co/dOBRrdbX3R pic.twitter.com/zTTbrUsgMs3:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIKvL_0hcBHn7T00

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side.

More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…3:00 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Talking all things Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss, at @TheAthletic

On the “Legacy” show and what we learn about their much talked-about inner workings along the way. Talking LeBron’s extension/future, Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley and much more.

theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0…10:30 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We took mailbag Q’s about Russell Westbrook’s future in L.A., Patrick Beverley’s fit, all-time great Laker squads, how much Myles Turner would help the defense, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak…12:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: “Decent chance” Lakers send out Westbrook as third team in Mitchell trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/28/rep…2:43 PM

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Byron Scott on Lakers to @BovadaOfficial: “I’m hoping this year that they’re healthy, I’m hoping that they’ve been working out and getting ready for the season, getting ready for the preseason and all that stuff because I think those guys together could be dynamic.” -via Twitter / August 31, 2022

Michael Scotto: It seems like the best trade the Lakers can make if they want to move Russell Westbrook and try to win this season is with Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. One note that’s interesting is before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in the Patrick Beverley trade, the Pacers were trying to get Horton-Tucker, I’m told. Essentially, Indiana was hoping to get Westbrook’s expiring contract, the Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, along with Horton-Tucker for Turner, Hield and they wanted to make LA take Daniel Theis, who has some years looking ahead on his contract. Theis is more of a fit on a playoff-caliber team as we saw with the Celtics previously. The Lakers weren’t trying to essentially part with THT for Theis in that expanded trade package discussion after already having reservations about moving two first-round picks to get off Westbrook’s contract. In talking with people around the league, anybody that’s taking on Westbrook wants both of those first-round picks. -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022

Jovan Buha: I think they are going to ramp it up (trade talks) before training camp and get more aggressive from what I’ve been told, but whether that aggression includes giving up two first-round picks, I still like they’re going to fight to try to keep that second first-round pick. -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Utah Sports
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could the Boston Celtics' best option to replace Danilo Gallinari's minutes for the 2021-22 NBA season be...to do nothing?

Could the Boston Celtics‘ best option to replace Danilo Gallinari’s minutes for the coming 2021-22 NBA season be…to do nothing? After it became clear that the earliest the Celtics would be seeing Gallinari on the court this season would be at the end of it if everything goes as well as it possibly could on news of his re-tearing his left ACL, Boston suddenly found itself with less depth in their frontcourt than they’d hoped for.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duo of Boston Celtics alumni carry Germany to 109-107 win over Lithuania in double OT in EuroBasket play

Two Boston Celtics alumni were instrumental to the German National Team’s 109-107 double-overtime victory over the Lithuanian National Team in EuroBasket play on Sunday morning. Germany won the close contest with an outstanding game from former Celtics floor general Dennis Schroder, who put up 25 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and a steal in just over 40 minutes of floor time to secure the win.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Darvin Ham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We want Bronny!': Ohio State fans cheer Bronny James at the Shoe

LeBron and Bronny James were among those in attendance on Saturday as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. The game featured several notable athletes, including Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott among others. The group witnessed a 21-10 win by the home team to open up the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Laker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prep Ducks: A’mauri Washington, Dante Dowdell lead Oregon commits in impressive Week 2 slate

I think that Oregon fans likely need a break from watching highlights of the Ducks vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. Rather than watch tape from the 49-3 drubbing that took place on Saturday, let’s turn your attention to some positive things that took place on Friday night. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights put forth by players that have already committed to the Ducks in the 2023 class, and a couple from players that Oregon is heavily recruiting in 2023 as well. While the recent past may be a bit disturbing for Oregon, the future certainly looks bright with these players coming to Eugene. A'mauri Washingtonhttps://twitter.com/MattRMoreno/status/1565926039670337536A'mauri Washington Commitshttps://twitter.com/bangulo/status/1565932735046135809Dante Dowdell Continues to Punishhttps://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1565888153101242368Dante Dowdell Carries Defendershttps://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1565882680306241538Ashton Cozart Arriveshttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1565899418401771520Uncommitted Matayo Uiagaleleihttps://twitter.com/DUiagalelei/status/1566153851383664640More Uncommitted Matayo Uiagaleleihttps://twitter.com/DUiagalelei/status/1566222424898560000Uncommitted TE Duce Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/156588608524210995311
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After week one, Joel Klatt gives us his new top 10

Well, week one is almost over in college football and most of the major players have already taken the field. Teams like Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, and USC rolled over lesser opponents. And Georgia… well the defending national champions look like they are picking up right where they left off with a dominating performance over No. 11 Oregon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy