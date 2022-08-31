ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Reaves wants to remain with Lakers long term?

 4 days ago
Michael Scotto: I asked one NBA coach about Austin, and he told me, “Austin Reaves is really good and better than I thought. He’s versatile. He’s a good on-ball defender. He makes the right play offensively. He finds ways to impact the game and do the little things to help.” From everything I’ve gathered, he’d like to stay in LA and get a pay raise, and the Lakers would like to keep him.

ClutchPoints: Draymond Green on Austin Reaves wanting to shed ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ and ‘AR15’ nicknames: “Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them! Kyle Kuzma: “Hillbilly Kobe is lit… That sh*t is fire.” (via @Money23Green , @TheVolumeSports ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 5, 2022

Kendrick Nunn recently spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about his health and said he feels 100 percent. He has been training with the younger Lakers – Reaves, Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Mason Jones – during their Monday through Thursday offseason workouts. He hasn’t resumed five-on-five play yet, which is the next big hurdle. It seems like he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, but recovery isn’t always linear. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022

Lakers guard Austin Reaves is open to a new nickname. During a surprisingly successful rookie season in which Reaves went from being an undrafted prospect to a two-way designation to signing a two-year contract and becoming a starter, he picked up a couple of monikers from the Lakers faithful: “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Kobe.” Reaves would be OK distancing himself from both. -via ESPN / July 22, 2022

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
Could the Boston Celtics' best option to replace Danilo Gallinari's minutes for the 2021-22 NBA season be...to do nothing?

Could the Boston Celtics‘ best option to replace Danilo Gallinari’s minutes for the coming 2021-22 NBA season be…to do nothing? After it became clear that the earliest the Celtics would be seeing Gallinari on the court this season would be at the end of it if everything goes as well as it possibly could on news of his re-tearing his left ACL, Boston suddenly found itself with less depth in their frontcourt than they’d hoped for.
Marcus Smart still reportedly recovering from ankle injury in Boston Celtics' 2022 postseason run

There’s a downside to playing late into the playoffs, even if said downside is mitigated a bit by being deep in an NBA postseason. The lack of time to get one’s body right means the aches and pains accumulated while making such a deep run linger closer to the start of the next season, and in the case of some of the more painful injuries, may even carry over into the next season.
'We want Bronny!': Ohio State fans cheer Bronny James at the Shoe

LeBron and Bronny James were among those in attendance on Saturday as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. The game featured several notable athletes, including Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott among others. The group witnessed a 21-10 win by the home team to open up the season.
