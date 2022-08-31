Austin Reaves wants to remain with Lakers long term?

Michael Scotto: I asked one NBA coach about Austin, and he told me, “Austin Reaves is really good and better than I thought. He’s versatile. He’s a good on-ball defender. He makes the right play offensively. He finds ways to impact the game and do the little things to help.” From everything I’ve gathered, he’d like to stay in LA and get a pay raise, and the Lakers would like to keep him.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

ClutchPoints: Draymond Green on Austin Reaves wanting to shed ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ and ‘AR15’ nicknames: “Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them! Kyle Kuzma: “Hillbilly Kobe is lit… That sh*t is fire.” (via @Money23Green , @TheVolumeSports ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 5, 2022

Kendrick Nunn recently spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about his health and said he feels 100 percent. He has been training with the younger Lakers – Reaves, Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Mason Jones – during their Monday through Thursday offseason workouts. He hasn’t resumed five-on-five play yet, which is the next big hurdle. It seems like he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, but recovery isn’t always linear. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022

Lakers guard Austin Reaves is open to a new nickname. During a surprisingly successful rookie season in which Reaves went from being an undrafted prospect to a two-way designation to signing a two-year contract and becoming a starter, he picked up a couple of monikers from the Lakers faithful: “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Kobe.” Reaves would be OK distancing himself from both. -via ESPN / July 22, 2022