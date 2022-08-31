Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Opinion | When Living Becomes a LuxuryChelsea ReedManhattan, NY
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Related
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milfordmirror.com
Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest
MILFORD — The top 10 delinquent taxpayers combined owe the city of Milford more than $3.5 million in taxes and interest. “Delinquent taxes are collectible for 15 years,” said Cory Gumbrewicz, Milford’s tax collector. “If there are delinquencies for that long, we have to collect for 15 years, but we try to take action before that to try to encourage folks to pay.”
mycitizensnews.com
Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools
NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
milfordmirror.com
Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future
As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
rew-online.com
588 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $2.75 Million
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 588 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $2,750,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was JA Real Property Corporation Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years. “588 Main Avenue is a 5,732 SF neighborhood retail strip center that is fully leased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
After delays, downtown Bridgeport landlord files plans for dilapidated parking garage
BRIDGEPORT — After nearly three years of unresponsiveness and delays which frustrated city officials, a prominent downtown landlord has filed plans to overhaul a key parking facility available to its tenants and the public. New York-based Time Equities Inc. submitted the paperwork for the City Trust Garage at 157...
Vote 2022: Razor-close Bridgeport primary election back in court
A razor-close primary election in Bridgeport is finally settled. Or is it? A new round of legal wrangling could leave voters in limbo – just days before ballots need to be printed.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery
2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
NewsTimes
$14.1 million investment in Brookfield’s downtown gains steam with sidewalk expansion
BROOKFIELD — The Cleveland Browns football logo front-and-center on his hardhat and a Cavaliers symbol to the side, Greg Dembowski took a break Tuesday afternoon to explain the ongoing development in the Four Corners section of the town. At the corner of Route 7 and Old Federal Road behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milfordmirror.com
Milford chamber expands restaurant week to include nearby cities
MILFORD — The Milford Chamber of Commerce will be expanding this year’s restaurant week, which runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9. “So it’s got two weekends, the first weekend in October and the second weekend in October and all the days in between,” said Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Greenwich assistant principal put on leave for advocating discrimination in hiring
The Greenwich public school system has been thrust into the national spotlight following the release of a viral video with an assistant principal espousing discriminatory hiring practices. According to a WTNH.com report, the investigative group Project Veritas released an undercover video showing Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
NBC New York
NYCHA Found Arsenic in the Water Two Weeks Ago—Tenants Only Found Out Friday Night
This article was originally published on Sept 2 10:42pm EDT by THE CITY. The city’s public housing authority discovered traces of arsenic in the tap water at one of its biggest developments in Manhattan, the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village, THE CITY has learned. Late Friday, NYCHA...
milfordmirror.com
Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units
MILFORD — Developers are seeking final approval this week to create more than a dozen live-work units —the first such offerings in the city — in buildings at Marsh Hill Business Park off Oxford Road. Oxford Condos, LLC, has proposed creation of 14 live-work units at the...
NewsTimes
Former CT federal prosecutor who stole from Danbury’s James Galante has died
A former top federal prosecutor in the state, who stood up to some of the toughest gangsters and was once convicted of stealing from Danbury’s James “Jimmy” Galante, has died. H. James Pickerstein of Fairfield, died Tuesday, according to the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home....
Register Citizen
South Norwalk welcomes new neighborhood school
NORWALK — For the first time in decades, South Norwalk has a school of its own. Music teacher Jess Gagne said the South Norwalk Neighborhood School at 46 Concord St. had generated excitement in the community. “This morning there was a lot of emotions, everybody, teachers kids,” Gagne said....
therealdeal.com
RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
Comments / 1