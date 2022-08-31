Read full article on original website
Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
The Walking Dead and Westworld star lands next movie role
The Walking Dead and Westworld actor Steven Ogg has been cast alongside First Kill and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It's Sarah Catherine Hook, Zak Steiner and Greer Grammer in upcoming movie The Ghost Trap. As reported by Deadline, the film is currently in production in Maine and...
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
She-Hulk boss explains how challenging MCU connections are juggled at Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Kat Coiro has delved into juggling those complicated connections within the MCU. Serving as a director and executive producer on the new Disney+ series, she exclusively told Digital Spy what it was like to have to integrate such things as Abomination's prison escape into the nine-episode narrative.
Disney+'s Mighty Ducks season 2 reveals first look at Transformers star as new coach
The Mighty Ducks fans were treated to a first look at season two of the Disney+ series' new star Josh Duhamel, who stars as the new coach on the show. The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers followed a young boy who was cut from the successful Mighty Ducks junior hockey team. After being cut, he starts his own hockey team named the Don't Bothers— a team of underdogs with the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), the original coach of the Mighty Ducks.
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
Rings of Power episode 2 cliffhanger explained — Who is the mystery man?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. Who is the "Meteor Man"? Why is black stuff leaking out of the cows? And most importantly of all, why did Prime Video come up with such a dumb name for our return to Middle-earth?. Lord of the...
Star Wars' Richard E Grant shares moving video to mark one year since wife Joan's death
Richard E Grant has shared a moving video to mark the one year anniversary of the death of his wife Joan. The Star Wars and Loki actor shared a video of himself and Joan on Twitter dancing together with a beautiful caption. "Still cannot compute that my beloved wife, Joan,...
How Lord of the Rings legacy impacted Rings of Power stars
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 spoilers follow. The cast and crew of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have shared how the legacy of the franchise impacted their performances. This Prime Video series branches off from the established works of JRR...
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power breaks record for its premiere
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has broken records and become Amazon's biggest-ever debut series. In figures released by Amazon, the Prime Video series was watched by 25 million people worldwide on the day of its release (via The Hollywood Reporter). The streaming service says this makes...
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)
We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
What We Do in the Shadows fails an important character in season 4
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. If we're being honest with ourselves, Nandor the Relentless is a relentless dick. We all know it, but that's also been a huge part of his charm across these first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. And...
Sherlock and Orange Is the New Black stars team up for new horror movie
Sherlock and the Marvel Cinematic Universe star Martin Freeman and Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling are uniting for a new horror movie project. As reported by Deadline, the pair are joining Luca's Jacob Tremblay and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters for the folk horror Queen of Bones.
020 London number keeps calling
But each time they call, the end of the number is slightly different, so I can’t block the caller, it’s very annoying! Is there anything I can do, apart from ignoring it and not answering?. I’ve had this phone number for 15+ years, so it’s been out there...
Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio shares strange Kingpin tease
Ahead of his return to the Daredevil-verse in new series Born Again, star Vincent D'Onofrio has shared a rather… strange tease. The Kingpin actor is due to return for the upcoming Marvel reboot, which will stream on Disney+ following Daredevil's cancellation in 2018. Taking to his Twitter page yesterday...
She-Hulk episode 3 includes intriguing Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter egg
She-Hulk episode 3 spoilers follow. We were in the dock for the third episode of Jessica Gao’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as Tatiana Maslany’s hulking hero put her legal prowess to the test. 'The People vs. Emil Blonsky' did exactly what it said on the tin and brought back Tim Roth’s Abomination for the ultimate throwback to The Incredible Hulk.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Three Thousand Years of Longing's parts are better than the whole
The central question at the heart of Three Thousand Years of Longing seems to be, what is it to love? From there, of course, three thousand questions extrapolate. Some are: do we ever truly know the people we love? How many kinds of love are there? Can we even really choose to give, or rescind, love?
The Osbournes set for TV comeback as BBC confirms new series
The Osbournes is being revived over at the BBC. Broadcast for four seasons between 2002 and 2005, MTV's original reality series took viewers behind the domestic curtain with Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their kids Kelly and Jack. Now, BBC Documentaries head of commissioning Clare Sillery...
