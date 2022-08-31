The Mighty Ducks fans were treated to a first look at season two of the Disney+ series' new star Josh Duhamel, who stars as the new coach on the show. The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers followed a young boy who was cut from the successful Mighty Ducks junior hockey team. After being cut, he starts his own hockey team named the Don't Bothers— a team of underdogs with the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), the original coach of the Mighty Ducks.

