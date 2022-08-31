ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Is It Ever a Good Idea To Date Your Friends?

There are lots of fish in the sea. But should you start with the ones you know? Whether or not dating a friend is a good idea is a question many people ask but few answer easily. Romano Santos. The pro, of course, is that you likely know your friend...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

What It Was Like to Go Deep Into a Serial Killer’s Life for a Netflix Film

True crime docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi currently streaming on Netflix and produced by VICE Studios is the story of serial killer Chandrakant Jha. Jha, who was arrested in 2007 and eventually found guilty on three counts of murder, but who is likely to have killed and mutilated a far higher number of people in west Delhi, India from 1998 to 2007, went mostly unnoticed by the cops and the mainstream media for a long time. So, how did the makers of the three-episode series zero in on his story? How did they go about uncovering the nature of his misdeeds, gathering facts, verifying information, and understanding the psyche of a man before deciding to train their lens on his crimes?
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. It seems like the Earth’s billionaires are desperate to escape the planet. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are looking to outer space. Mark Zuckerberg is looking to the inner space of virtual reality. So many billionaires are buying up land and luxury survival bunkers in New Zealand that it’s hard to keep track.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein

Comments / 0

Community Policy