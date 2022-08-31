True crime docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi currently streaming on Netflix and produced by VICE Studios is the story of serial killer Chandrakant Jha. Jha, who was arrested in 2007 and eventually found guilty on three counts of murder, but who is likely to have killed and mutilated a far higher number of people in west Delhi, India from 1998 to 2007, went mostly unnoticed by the cops and the mainstream media for a long time. So, how did the makers of the three-episode series zero in on his story? How did they go about uncovering the nature of his misdeeds, gathering facts, verifying information, and understanding the psyche of a man before deciding to train their lens on his crimes?

