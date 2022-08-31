ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
rew-online.com

588 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $2.75 Million

Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 588 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $2,750,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was JA Real Property Corporation Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years. “588 Main Avenue is a 5,732 SF neighborhood retail strip center that is fully leased...
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

CT officials to investigate Greenwich school administrator’s discussion of hiring practices after viral video

GREENWICH — The state attorney general and state education officials are investigating after a video surfaced Tuesday night that showed a man who Project Veritas identified as Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools. “I am invoking my...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery

2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
ctbites.com

Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk

Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Happy Labor Day?

#Bridgeport CT– For the last two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department has been serving the community without a contract and Bridgeport Police for over a year. As a citizen, do you find this satisfactory? I ran into council members Ernie Newton and Jorge Cruz, Sr. to get some insight into the delays. I couldn’t get any details on the specifics like what is an unrealistic contract but I’m certain the two-year delay is working in their favor as this year’s high inflation will enter the negotiations. Fairfield Firefighters have also been without a contract for over a year. Let’s honor our first responders and get them a contract!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

Accepted to Yale? Prepare for the Rejections

Last year, I had a crush on a girl. We got lunch every week, and one day, towards the end of the meal, I asked her, “Hey, do you wanna go on a date some time?” She replied, “Oh, I really like you as a friend, but no thanks.” And you know what? That might be my proudest achievement from first year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Greenwich home with 30-car garage listed for $33.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A garage at a Greenwich home has as many spaces for cars as September has days: 30. Located on 97 Pecksland Road in Greenwich, the garage part of the property has space for 30 cars on the lower level. Described as a “car collector’s dream” in the listing, the garage currently houses both luxury and sport cars.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport multifamily properties sold for $4.95M

A portfolio of two multifamily properties in Bridgeport, was sold for $4.95 million. The properties are located at 1589 Fairfield Ave. (pictured here) and 1873 Stratford Ave. and encompasses a total of 37,2020 square feet with a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom units. The Shelton office of Northeast Private...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

