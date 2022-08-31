Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools
NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
588 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $2.75 Million
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 588 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $2,750,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was JA Real Property Corporation Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years. “588 Main Avenue is a 5,732 SF neighborhood retail strip center that is fully leased...
CT officials to investigate Greenwich school administrator’s discussion of hiring practices after viral video
GREENWICH — The state attorney general and state education officials are investigating after a video surfaced Tuesday night that showed a man who Project Veritas identified as Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools. “I am invoking my...
Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery
2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
Greenwich assistant principal put on leave for advocating discrimination in hiring
The Greenwich public school system has been thrust into the national spotlight following the release of a viral video with an assistant principal espousing discriminatory hiring practices. According to a WTNH.com report, the investigative group Project Veritas released an undercover video showing Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland...
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
Former CT federal prosecutor who stole from Danbury’s James Galante has died
A former top federal prosecutor in the state, who stood up to some of the toughest gangsters and was once convicted of stealing from Danbury’s James “Jimmy” Galante, has died. H. James Pickerstein of Fairfield, died Tuesday, according to the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home....
Shattered glass at two Downtown Stamford high-rises under review by city: ‘It’s happening way (too) much’
STAMFORD — Windows at Atlantic Station and Atlantic Station West — two high-rise towers near the outskirts of Downtown Stamford — have been shattering for years. The signs are visible from the street: windows patched with planks and long, sidewalk sheds that resemble scaffolding. Since the complex...
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk
Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Happy Labor Day?
#Bridgeport CT– For the last two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department has been serving the community without a contract and Bridgeport Police for over a year. As a citizen, do you find this satisfactory? I ran into council members Ernie Newton and Jorge Cruz, Sr. to get some insight into the delays. I couldn’t get any details on the specifics like what is an unrealistic contract but I’m certain the two-year delay is working in their favor as this year’s high inflation will enter the negotiations. Fairfield Firefighters have also been without a contract for over a year. Let’s honor our first responders and get them a contract!
Know Him? Man Wanted For Multiple Stamford Break-Ins, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for multiple break-ins. The break-ins occurred in Stamford between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place...
Norwalk Police Say Goodbye to Detective with 44 Years on the Job
NORWALK, CT – The Norwalk Police Department said goodbye to a longtime veteran of the...
Accepted to Yale? Prepare for the Rejections
Last year, I had a crush on a girl. We got lunch every week, and one day, towards the end of the meal, I asked her, “Hey, do you wanna go on a date some time?” She replied, “Oh, I really like you as a friend, but no thanks.” And you know what? That might be my proudest achievement from first year.
Greenwich home with 30-car garage listed for $33.8M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A garage at a Greenwich home has as many spaces for cars as September has days: 30. Located on 97 Pecksland Road in Greenwich, the garage part of the property has space for 30 cars on the lower level. Described as a “car collector’s dream” in the listing, the garage currently houses both luxury and sport cars.
Bridgeport multifamily properties sold for $4.95M
A portfolio of two multifamily properties in Bridgeport, was sold for $4.95 million. The properties are located at 1589 Fairfield Ave. (pictured here) and 1873 Stratford Ave. and encompasses a total of 37,2020 square feet with a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom units. The Shelton office of Northeast Private...
Our Lives: Great Harding High School to hold All Alumni Reunion
Great Harding High School is holding a large reunion Saturday in Bridgeport. News 12’s Gwen Edwards is joined by the event’s president, Katrina Stoogenke, to discuss the details.
