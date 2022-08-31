#Bridgeport CT– For the last two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department has been serving the community without a contract and Bridgeport Police for over a year. As a citizen, do you find this satisfactory? I ran into council members Ernie Newton and Jorge Cruz, Sr. to get some insight into the delays. I couldn’t get any details on the specifics like what is an unrealistic contract but I’m certain the two-year delay is working in their favor as this year’s high inflation will enter the negotiations. Fairfield Firefighters have also been without a contract for over a year. Let’s honor our first responders and get them a contract!

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO