WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte
The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
WBTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.
WBTV
I-85 South near Statesville Ave. reopens after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries. According to the N.C....
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
WBTV
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
WBTV
Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020.
WBTV
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night.
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
WBTV
Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord.
WBTV
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
WBTV
Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte
Many of the neighbors who live around it-- fear this would decrease their property values.
WBTV
Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn church into funeral home and crematory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A request to re-zone a church in Mount Holly to make it a funeral home and crematory have some neighbors up in arms. Amy Crocker, a mortician, purchased Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road from church members in April. Crocker says she grew up attending the church and her father helped build it.
WBTV
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.
WBTV
Labor Day weekend: Plenty of events happening to mark the unofficial end of summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the unofficial end of summer, but the Charlotte area is ready to see the season out in style. It’s the long Labor Day holiday weekend and there are plenty of events taking place, from the 100th edition of a great college football rivalry, to a race that takes runners across Interstate 277.
