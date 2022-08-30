ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M

An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security System#Security Company#Security Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
lootpress.com

Domestic violence among worst crimes in America

Domestic violence is one of America’s most serious crimes. Although it’s an outrage that has gained widespread attention only since the 1970s, it seems to have burst into alarming cultural prominence during the past decade. The term domestic violence may refer to abuse of a man, woman, or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
studyfinds.org

Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society

TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
SOCIETY
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy