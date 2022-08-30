Read full article on original website
Related
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Dad chokes driver who tried to run Florida family off road in hate crime, feds say
The driver was unaware of the father’s martial arts skills during the racially-motivated attack, according to prosecutors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
A detailed inventory of the items recovered in the Mar-a-Lago raid shows that Trump kept classified documents mixed in with personal items like clothes and magazines
The FBI also recovered dozens of empty folders that were labeled "classified" or with instructions to return the contents to a military aide or staff secretary.
deseret.com
Perspective: They’re ‘incarcerated persons,’ not inmates, and you’re the bad guy if you don’t agree
A general rule of good writing is to never use two words when one will do. The state of New York violated this maxim, as well as the universal standards of common sense, when it recently decreed that people in prison are no longer “inmates” but “incarcerated persons.”
A former cybercriminal who once worked with - and betrayed - the Secret Service says the easy access to bots is one of the biggest threats on the internet right now
A reformed cybercriminal who was once arrested for identity theft says it's easier than ever for hackers to commit complicated crimes on the internet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois professor says going maskless indoors a ‘manifestation’ of racism, will boot non-compliant students
A professor at Northern Illinois University (NIU) outlined to students that they all must wear masks while in his class, arguing that not wearing face masks indoors "is a manifestation of ableism and racism." "Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege...
buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
The Washington Post’s CEO wants to blame remote work for poor performance. The numbers don’t add up
Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of the Post, is no fan of remote work. Research may show he’s behind the curve. The Washington Post is on track to lose money this year after a business slowdown. This could be explained by declining readership in the post-Trump era, an industrywide...
'We are the alternative': A growing movement aims to disrupt violence by connecting incarcerated youth with mentors
Wearing the signature black and gold colors of the Latin Kings street gang he once led, Antonio Fernandez recently walked through the Maria Hernandez Park in the majority-Hispanic neighborhood of Bushwick, Brooklyn.
lootpress.com
Domestic violence among worst crimes in America
Domestic violence is one of America’s most serious crimes. Although it’s an outrage that has gained widespread attention only since the 1970s, it seems to have burst into alarming cultural prominence during the past decade. The term domestic violence may refer to abuse of a man, woman, or...
studyfinds.org
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society
TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
BobVila
New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advicehttps://www.bobvila.com/
Comments / 0