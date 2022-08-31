Read full article on original website
Fact Check: Did Russia Claim it Destroyed 44 HIMARS Launchers in Ukraine?
Russia is being mocked on social media after allegedly saying it had destroyed 44 Ukrainian HIMARS, more than the country possesses. But are the reports true?
U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine
Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot Less Than 50 Miles from Kherson
A Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region was purportedly destroyed amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Friday.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Ukraine HIMARS Eyeing New Russian Convoy Near Kherson, Crimea—Official
Sergey Khlan said the push by Ukrainian forces will lead to "the end of the occupation of the Kherson region."
Ukraine's Counteroffensive In Kherson Stalled? Zelensky Aide Says 'There'll Be No Quick Wins'
Ukraine's forces have broken through the first line of defense with strikes carried out in eight directions. The U.S. had urged Kyiv to keep the operation limited in both its objectives and its geography. Germany's Chief of Defense General Eberhard Zorn warned that the West must not underestimate Moscow. After...
CNN Anchor Calls Out Biden for Using Marines in Fiery Anti-MAGA Speech
"Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical," Brianna Keilar said following Biden's speech Thursday evening.
Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official
According to a Ukrainian military official, Putin wants his troops to push to the administrative border of the eastern Donetsk region by September 15.
'Alligator' Chopper, 23 Tanks Among Russian Weapons Lost in a Day: Ukraine
The all-weather Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter can destroy both armored and unarmored targets, low-speed aerial targets and military personnel.
Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops
Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Ukraine Forces Say Strikes Kill 102 Russians Amid Push to Destroy Supplies
Ukraine's armed forces reported success in their effort to retake the southern city of Kherson. But Russian forces say they've struck back.
Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine
Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
Nearly 160 Russian Troops Killed in 220 Missile, Artillery Attacks: Ukraine
Ukraine officials said that the southern counteroffensive "remains difficult" but was being "controlled by" the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine Plans 'Systemic Grinding' of Putin's Army to Take Kherson: Official
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said forces are seeking to uncover Russia's "operational logistical supply system and destroy it with artillery."
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
