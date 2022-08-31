Read full article on original website
Waco-area news briefs: Helen Marie Taylor Museum open house next weekend
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Electronic edition Monday. The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in...
CenTex Beef Symposium set Sept. 23 in Bosque County
The 14th annual CenTex Beef Cattle Program will be held Sept. 23 at W4 Ranch, 1809 Farm-to-Market Road 927 near Morgan. The annual nine-county educational program rotates each year to a site within one of the host counties. The Beef and Forage Committees within these counties are dedicated to identifying issues and needs that will economically benefit cattle and forage production in Central Texas.
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
Mike Copeland: Escalando; Building permit roundup; Bed Bath & Beyond closures; Pinkin's Unique Boutique
Eric Terrazas, who oversees economic development at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the new Escalando program is going over well. It was launched to give Spanish-speaking business owners tips in their own language. Escalando, by the way, is Spanish for climbing. The chamber holds classes in the new...
Affidavits: Waco woman's death followed violent confrontation over stolen wood
Police believe a Waco woman missing since April was held at knifepoint in a confrontation over stolen wood before a woman she stole the wood with shot and killed her in Gatesville, arrest affidavits reveal. Gatesville police listed Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, as missing April 8, and she is presumed...
Many cotton farmers in Waco region plowing under their crop after months of drought
The quiet town of Aquilla has 163 people and five institutions: a school, two churches, a post office and a cotton gin. The loud hum of the gin’s old machinery at G&P Seed has sung over the town for nearly a century. Jerry Gerik Jr.’s family bought the gin...
Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?
When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.
Waco man arrested on trafficking charge, accused of abusing 13-year-old
Police arrested a Waco man on charges of trafficking a 13-year-old girl who had run away from a group home earlier this month. A 13-year-old girl called 911 at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 20 to report a man had picked her up in his red pickup truck, made her take off her clothes and touched her breasts, according to an arrest affidavit.
LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?
I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.
Teen arrested on manslaughter in fatal crash at Loop 340, Marlin Highway
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in late July. Police responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m. July 30 near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, officials reported at the time.
Waco man gets 30 years in death of woman hit by stray bullet while sitting at home
A Waco man received a 30-year sentence Thursday after pleading guilty in the death of a woman killed by a stray bullet last year while sitting in her downtown-area apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 20, also pleaded guilty to shooting a man at about 2 a.m. March 13, 2021, near 12th Street and Ross Avenue, outside the Kate Ross Homes apartment where Amber Fullbright, 33, was staying. Fullbright was found the next morning on the couch in her apartment, dead with a gunshot wound. The other person who was shot was reported in stable condition after receiving surgery for gunshot wounds.
Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay
Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
Limestone County jury sentences 'habitual felon' to 99 years for burglary
A Limestone County jury sentenced a man to 99 years in prison last week for burglarizing a home. The jury found Daniel Paul Ray, 44, guilty on Aug. 24 of burglary of a habitation, theft of copper and theft of aluminum, according to Limestone County press release. In the punishment...
Baylor notebook: Press box seat remains reserved for Dave Campbell
Brice Cherry: Bears gave glimpses of identity (even in an expected blowout) Fireworks galore: Shapen guides explosive Bears by UAlbany, 69-10 It was the first Baylor football game in many, many decades without Dave Campbell watching from somewhere, but Baylor made sure Campbell was still there in spirit. Baylor has...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
How to get Baylor vs. UAlbany on TV, radio
Baylor kicks off with State University of New York at Albany at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 from McLane Stadium in Waco. Here's how you can get the game:. ESPN-Plus: This is an online streaming service that costs $9.99 per month. It is not included with a regular TV subscription. There...
McDonald, Cadets push past No. 4 La Vega in thriller, 35-34
For the first time since 2014 the Connally Cadets are victorious against the La Vega Pirates in a jaw-clenching 35-34 contest. As he tried to gather himself, Terry Gerik beamed with pride for his scrappy team noting that the Pirates didn’t make it easy for them. “Just proud of...
Brice Cherry: Bears gave glimpses of identity (even in an expected blowout)
Baylor notebook: Press box seat remains reserved for Dave Campbell Fireworks galore: Shapen guides explosive Bears by UAlbany, 69-10 How often does a first impression tell you everything you need to know about someone?. Never, right? And yet if you pay attention to the clues, you can still learn quite...
Gatorade bath: Waco High beats Dallas W.T. White to snap 17-game streak
Linden Heldt gets the Gatorade bath as the Waco High Lions beat Dallas W.T. White, 45-27, to snap a 17-game losing streak. See full coverage at wacotrib.com/sports/high-school Video by Brian Coats.
No. 5 Crawford takes to the air, sails past No. 4 Centerville
Crawford’s passing game proved to be the discernible difference when the two met at Pirate Field Friday night. Quarterback Luke Torbert was perfect on five attempts for 92 yards, including the game-deciding touchdown to wideout Trey Dobie as Crawford won, 21-6, to move to 2-0 on the young season.
