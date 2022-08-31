ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment

If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hands on: Shark FlexStyle review

Conveniently sized, quick to heat up and incredibly versatile, we like what we have seen so far of the Shark FlexStyle. We're not too sure if the cable length is adequately long enough, though, and there may be too many attachments for everyone to find useful. Pros. +. Versatile with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design
TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Temtem starters: who should you pick?

Wondering which of the Temtem starters to pick as you begin your adventure? As is tradition in the monster battler genre, you'll be forced to decide between a selection of three adorable critters before you make your way out into the world. Fortunately, you won't be making this decision alone.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Podcast
TechRadar

TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022

At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best cloud storage 2022

We've dissected and reviewed all the major best cloud storage services, looking at features, security, pricing, support and much more. Finding the best cloud storage service can look like a challenge, with all kinds of factors and issues to consider: from pricing to capacity, security and reliability just to name a few.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Hands on: Honor Tab 8 review

The Honor Tab 8 isn’t posing as an iPad rival, and it’s not a jack-of-all-trades tablet. It’s a big screen that’s great for streaming movies or reading ebooks, and the long-lasting battery and slender build make it perfect for these tasks. However, thanks to its weak processor and software that’s clearly not optimized for the tablet experience, it’s not a productivity or gaming powerhouse.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

I let the Galaxy Watch 5 listen to me sleep and found out whether I snore

I am skeptical about sleep tracking with a smartwatch. A smartwatch simply cannot collect all of the data that a truly scientific and accurate sleep study collects. A true sleep study measures the function of your brain, your heart, and your lungs as you sleep, through a variety of sensors, and is conducted by experts. A smartwatch measures only what it can detect through your wrist, right? Not exactly, as long as it has help from a friend.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people

For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126

Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook. We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hands on: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review

An improved screen, new processor, and excellent stylus integration make this a solid improvement on the first-generation Tab P11 Pro. Weak camera performance and a lack of LTE will be frustrating for some users, however. Pros. +. Excellent display. +. Decent pricing. +. Stylus support and clever storage solution. Cons.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Honor at IFA 2022: Connected future

IFA 2022 is now in full swing for the general public, and we've already seen plenty of exciting developments from the biggest and best in tech. Among these key players is Honor, which has some huge announcements in store at this year's show. Once a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor has...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Don’t expect a new iPad Pro at the iPhone 14 launch

One of the biggest days in the tech calendar is fast approaching, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 soon, with September 7 being the date of the next Apple event, and where we’ll almost certainly see this handset. That phone won’t land alone – we’re also...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy