I listened to Sennheiser’s new Ambeo, and it sets the standard for Atmos soundbars
The arrival of Sennheiser’s next-gen Ambeo Soundbar Plus (opens in new tab)in Berlin for IFA 2022 was no surprise given that it had been leaked on Amazon one week earlier. Still, it was a treat to see the Soundbar Plus in the flesh, and even more of a treat to give it a listen.
TechRadar
5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment
If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
TechRadar
Hands on: Shark FlexStyle review
Conveniently sized, quick to heat up and incredibly versatile, we like what we have seen so far of the Shark FlexStyle. We're not too sure if the cable length is adequately long enough, though, and there may be too many attachments for everyone to find useful. Pros. +. Versatile with...
TechRadar
One of the best Android phones of the year, and surprisingly cheap: our Honor 70 review
- Decal may be divisive. We should begin this Honor 70 review with one very simple fact: it was hard to populate its ‘cons’ list. TechRadar’s house style dictates that we need to provide three and it was a challenge to even come up with one. That’s...
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost
Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TechRadar
Temtem starters: who should you pick?
Wondering which of the Temtem starters to pick as you begin your adventure? As is tradition in the monster battler genre, you'll be forced to decide between a selection of three adorable critters before you make your way out into the world. Fortunately, you won't be making this decision alone.
Microsoft's latest attempt to get you to ditch Google Chrome for Edge is bound to fail
Microsoft has released a new update to its Edge web browser which includes a new sidebar, allowing you to reply to emails, use parts of the Office suite, and more. After previously being confirmed as in-development, the new sidebar is another attempt by the company to tempt you away from other browsers such as Google Chrome, Opera and others.
TechRadar
The Type-C port just got a major update that will be available in the future
Like many other technologies available across the world, the USB Type-C standard is getting upgraded soon. Titled the USB4 Version 2.0, the new standard sticks to its original design but gets a speed bump when it comes to data transfers. The USB Promoter Group, which includes companies like Apple, HP,...
TechRadar
TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022
At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
TechRadar
The best cloud storage 2022
We've dissected and reviewed all the major best cloud storage services, looking at features, security, pricing, support and much more. Finding the best cloud storage service can look like a challenge, with all kinds of factors and issues to consider: from pricing to capacity, security and reliability just to name a few.
TechRadar
Hands on: Honor Tab 8 review
The Honor Tab 8 isn’t posing as an iPad rival, and it’s not a jack-of-all-trades tablet. It’s a big screen that’s great for streaming movies or reading ebooks, and the long-lasting battery and slender build make it perfect for these tasks. However, thanks to its weak processor and software that’s clearly not optimized for the tablet experience, it’s not a productivity or gaming powerhouse.
TechRadar
I let the Galaxy Watch 5 listen to me sleep and found out whether I snore
I am skeptical about sleep tracking with a smartwatch. A smartwatch simply cannot collect all of the data that a truly scientific and accurate sleep study collects. A true sleep study measures the function of your brain, your heart, and your lungs as you sleep, through a variety of sensors, and is conducted by experts. A smartwatch measures only what it can detect through your wrist, right? Not exactly, as long as it has help from a friend.
Maybe a Samsung ad isn’t the best place to get iPhone 14 buying advice
Samsung’s latest ad asks iPhone fans to buckle up for next week’s Apple event – as they’re in for a disappointing ride. Apple is gearing up for its Far Out event on September 7 which will most likely unveil several new gadgets like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, and maybe a surprise or two like the HomePod 2 or AirPods 4.
Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video leak shows off Google's next flagship phone
It's widely expected that the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro will get a full launch in October, after their existence was officially announced at Google IO 2022 in May, but more details about these phones continue to leak out. Now we have a brief but interesting...
TechRadar
Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people
For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
TechRadar
Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126
Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook. We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for...
TechRadar
Hands on: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review
An improved screen, new processor, and excellent stylus integration make this a solid improvement on the first-generation Tab P11 Pro. Weak camera performance and a lack of LTE will be frustrating for some users, however. Pros. +. Excellent display. +. Decent pricing. +. Stylus support and clever storage solution. Cons.
TechRadar
Honor at IFA 2022: Connected future
IFA 2022 is now in full swing for the general public, and we've already seen plenty of exciting developments from the biggest and best in tech. Among these key players is Honor, which has some huge announcements in store at this year's show. Once a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor has...
TechRadar
Don’t expect a new iPad Pro at the iPhone 14 launch
One of the biggest days in the tech calendar is fast approaching, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 soon, with September 7 being the date of the next Apple event, and where we’ll almost certainly see this handset. That phone won’t land alone – we’re also...
TechRadar
The 9 best early Labor Day sales you can shop right now - laptops, TVs, and more
As we head into the long weekend we're already seeing a number of awesome early-bird Labor Day sales to shop from major retailers. We've been busy preparing for the big day here at TechRadar so we thought we'd share our favorite sales so far. Why shop early? Well, put simply...
