kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS FIRST NIGHT OF MEET THE TEACHERS NIGHTS
The Crookston School District held the first of two nights of its Meet the Teachers Night at the Washington Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, and Crookston High School. Parents and students met with their teachers for the 2022-23 School Year to learn more about their teachers, classes, and for some, school they would be walking through for the next year.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
trfradio.com
Oklee Man Struck Wednesday in Rural East Grand Forks
A pedestrian was struck yesterday in a rural area of Polk County. Donald Howard, 46 was reportedly securing a load on a trailer near the intersection of 340th Avenue southwest and 110th Street street, rural East Grand Forks when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 41-year old Kristina Potucek of Warren.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Public Schools official and State Superintendent Baesler respond to CRT claim from former teacher
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Grand Forks Public Schools denied the allegation that Critical Race Theory is being taught in the district. The comment from the district's Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Tracy Jentz, came one day after State Representative Jim Kasper told WDAY News First that he and other lawmakers had received a letter from a former teacher in Grand Forks Public Schools, who claims he resigned over his concerns that CRT continues to be taught in the district. The teacher has requested that his identity not be made public. North Dakota state law prohibits the teaching of CRT in the state's classrooms.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office receive huge donation
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grimsley Consulting is providing the sheriff’s office with a donation of $10,000. The money donated will be used to assist in advancing the capabilities of personnel that serve on the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team which includes equipment and other needs for their team.
valleynewslive.com
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is requesting Fufeng USA to give more information of relevant facts and circumstances of its proposed wet corn mill development. Fufeng shared the letter with the City of Grand Forks last night. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
State Representative Jim Kasper: Grand Forks teacher recently resigned over CRT concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Jim Kasper says he and other lawmakers have received a letter from teacher in Grand Forks Public Schools who recently resigned because of his concerns over Critical Race Theory being taught in the district. Kasper was the primary sponsor of House Bill 1508...
wdayradionow.com
Altru Hospital names new President
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Altru has named its next president. Officials say Dr. Josh Deere will be the medical group's president. Deere has been medical director of primary care for seven years. Former Altru President Dr. Steven Weisner was recently forced out of organization. Deere is a UND medical school...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UND President Andrew Armacost offers apology after tribal ancestral remains discovered on campus
(Grand Forks, ND) -- UND President Andrew Armacost is apologizing to members of native American tribes after announcing ancestral remains and other tribal artifacts were recently discovered in boxes on campus. "But I knew that human remains would be just a tragic finding if they were found and that is...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Thompson teen found
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located. Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the young man was located by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
kroxam.com
CADEN BOIKE SCORES THREE FIRST HALF GOES TO LEAD PIRATES TO FIRST VICTORY 4-1 OVER MELROSE
The Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team picked up their first win of the season, using three first-half goals by Caden Boike to defeat the Melrose Dutchmen 4-1 in a match at the Crookston High School Soccer Fields. Boike, who has four goals on the season now, was the Pirate goalkeeper until the middle of last season and moved to striker and it has worked out for the Pirates in a number of ways. “Caden was a goalkeeper the last couple years and towards the end of last year we moved Blake Melsa into goal and moved Caden to striker because of his speed and ball handling ability,” said his coach and dad, Lon Boike. “That is working out really well for us this year as he has four goals in three games so far and Blake is playing really well.”
740thefan.com
Natural gas line cut near West Fargo, some customers lose gas service
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation Thurs. morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers in a residential area at the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Ave. north of West Fargo. The...
KNOX News Radio
Court date set in NW MN homicide case
An omnibus hearing is set November 8th for a 31-year old Warren (MN) man charged with killing his former wife. Anders Odegaard made an initial court appearance in Marshall County on Tuesday. Odegaard faces a second degree murder charge in the beating death of Carissa Odegaard. Deputies found the 31-year...
KNOX News Radio
GFK to welcome back commercial flights
Commercial traffic is expected to resume at the Grand Forks Airport today (Friday) with the arrival of a Delta Flight during the ten o’clock hour. A runway construction project that began August 22nd prevented Delta and Allegiant from landing at the GFK. The reconstruction of the intersection of two...
kfgo.com
4 detained after Fargo Police, Cass Co. Drug Task Force, SWAT carry out high-risk warrant
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly before 7am Thursday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team and Fargo Police assisted the Cass County Drug Task Force in carrying out a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building on the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in South Fargo near Sanford Hospital.
kroxam.com
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO FOOTBALL KICKS OFF 2022 SEASON HOSTING LAPORTE – ON KROX
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies will start their 2022 football season hosting the Laporte Wildcats on Friday afternoon in Warren. The Ponies are coming off a 6-3 season that included a win over Laporte 44-0. Laporte finished with a record of 0-9 a year ago. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game can be heard on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 4:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks on 92.1 FM. You can also listen anywhere by clicking on Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
OSAKIS RUNS AWAY WITH VICTORY OVER PIRATE FOOTBALL IN SEASON OPENER
1st Quarter- The Silverstreaks received the opening kickoff to start the game and chose to start the game on the ground, with them handing the ball off four times to get two first downs in the first drive to get to midfield. But after a play-action play taking to Fullback Drew Imdieke, Imdieke fumbled the ball which was recovered by Crookston Linebacker Carter Coauette to give the Pirates the ball at their own 44-yard-line. The Pirates also chose to stick to the ground but were pushed back by the Silverstreaks which forced the Pirates to punt. The Silverstreaks took advantage of the defensive stand and made a tremendous punt return by Kyle Mages to return the ball back to the Pirate’s 34-yard-line. The Silverstreaks returned to the ground and after two running plays, found themselves in the red zone for the first time. Four plays later, Osakis Fullback Drew Imdieke broke through the defensive line for a Touchdown to put the Silverstreaks up 7-0. The Pirates took the kickoff afterward and had a decent return by Ethan Boll to start the Pirates at their own 33, they went three and out for the second drive, forcing them to punt again, starting the Silverstreaks at their own 30. The Silverbacks responded immediately with an explosive 46-yard run by Running Back Tyson Hageson to set the Silverbacks up at the Pirates’ 24-yard line. The Silverbacks took the momentum and fired a long 31-yard bomb to the right side of the endzone to Wide Reciever Wyatt Sell but the kicker Duncan Tronicke’s extra point was blocked to only put them up 13-0.
kroxam.com
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO FOOTBALL THROWS AND RUNS WELL IN VICTORY OVER LAPORTE
1st Quarter- Laporte got the football first, and after gaining one first down, the Ponies would force a fumble and take over in great field position. WAO would face a third and long, but it would be no problem as sophomore QB Kaden Pierce would deliver a strike down the sideline to Tyson Mortimer for a 26 yard TD score giving the Ponies an early 6-0 lead. The Ponies were far from done scoring in the opening quarter, getting another stop and adding a touchdown at the 3:59 mark on another TD pass, this time a 9 yard score to Derek Moehrle. The PAT would be blocked giving WAO a 12-0 lead. The Ponies were dominant on both sides of the ball, and after forcing another fumble, a couple of plays later they would get a 8 yard TD run from their FB Lawrence Matta. The PAT would once again be blocked but the Ponies had built up a nice 18-0 lead with 1:41 remaining in the opening quarter. Laporte would answer back with a quick drive of their own capped off by a 41 yard TD run by their leading rusher in the game Justin Clyde. They would go for the two-point conversion, failing and giving the Ponies an 18-6 lead after one quarter of play.
