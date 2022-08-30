1st Quarter- The Silverstreaks received the opening kickoff to start the game and chose to start the game on the ground, with them handing the ball off four times to get two first downs in the first drive to get to midfield. But after a play-action play taking to Fullback Drew Imdieke, Imdieke fumbled the ball which was recovered by Crookston Linebacker Carter Coauette to give the Pirates the ball at their own 44-yard-line. The Pirates also chose to stick to the ground but were pushed back by the Silverstreaks which forced the Pirates to punt. The Silverstreaks took advantage of the defensive stand and made a tremendous punt return by Kyle Mages to return the ball back to the Pirate’s 34-yard-line. The Silverstreaks returned to the ground and after two running plays, found themselves in the red zone for the first time. Four plays later, Osakis Fullback Drew Imdieke broke through the defensive line for a Touchdown to put the Silverstreaks up 7-0. The Pirates took the kickoff afterward and had a decent return by Ethan Boll to start the Pirates at their own 33, they went three and out for the second drive, forcing them to punt again, starting the Silverstreaks at their own 30. The Silverbacks responded immediately with an explosive 46-yard run by Running Back Tyson Hageson to set the Silverbacks up at the Pirates’ 24-yard line. The Silverbacks took the momentum and fired a long 31-yard bomb to the right side of the endzone to Wide Reciever Wyatt Sell but the kicker Duncan Tronicke’s extra point was blocked to only put them up 13-0.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO