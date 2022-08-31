From ‘wicked stepmother’ to unlikely ally: inside Diana’s relationship with Raine Spencer – 25 years on from the princess’s death

Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
Princess Diana’s Friend Who Spoke to Her Before Fatal Car Crash Reveals What She Talked About During Their Last Phone Call
Princess Diana's friend Richard Kay, who was the last person to speak to her by phone before she died, details their final call.
Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth Snubbing Princess Diana's 25th Death Anniversary 'A Little Surprising': Royal Expert
Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family are reportedly not planning anything to formally commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana on Aug. 31. The family now wants to "draw a line under it" after celebrating the 10th and 20th death anniversaries of the late Princess of Wales, according to royal editor Rob Jobson.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
purewow.com
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
The Real Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Prince Harry To Avoid Visiting The U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new careers and their last visit to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show that the pair have kept themselves busy, and now it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning another visit to the United Kingdom. Although he was born,...
Meghan Thought She'd Become 'Princess Diana Overnight' Says Former Tory MP
David Mellor said that Meghan was "turning her life into a soap [opera]" after the release of her podcast Archetypes on Tuesday.
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
U.K.・
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
The Queen is 'carefully considering' if she is well enough to attend her beloved Braemar Games amid ongoing fears for her health
The Queen is ‘carefully considering’ whether she is fit enough to attend the Braemar Games next weekend as concerns grow over her mobility issues, The Mail on Sunday understands. The Highland Games, which are often attended by the Queen and the Prime Minister of the day, are usually...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't destroying the monarchy. They're ensuring its survival.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism for speaking about the issues they faced while working royals.
Comments / 3