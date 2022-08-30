ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
PHOENIX, AZ

