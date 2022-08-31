It’s been two-and-a-half years now since travel to Japan was relatively free and easy. Few countries around the world have been so cautious about reopening their borders to tourism after the cataclysmic shutdowns of 2020. But today we’re over the moon to learn, via Time Out Tokyo and the Japan Times, that travel to Japan will soon return to something that looks a lot like the old normal.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO