SFGate
Benefit concert organized to help fellow Appalachians
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — When West Virginia experienced catastrophic flooding in 2016, Kentuckians were some of the first to help; now some mountaineers are returning the favor. Rob Lackey, a local folk musician and dulcimer player, recently organized a benefit concert to raise money to help those whose lives...
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
SFGate
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
SFGate
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was...
SFGate
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
California man dies after presumably snorkeling in Hawaii
He was found drifting 100 yards away from shore.
Dust storm nearly derails marquee event at Burning Man
With just hours to go until Burning Man's namesake event - igniting the wooden "man" effigy- a dust storm hit the Black Rock Desert and threatened to derail the festival.
Only 1 Bay Area Democrat didn't vote to keep California's Diablo Canyon open
Every single Bay Area lawmaker except one voted to keep California's last nuclear plant open.
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
SFGate
Temperatures up to 105 expected at Burning Man as Black Rock Desert becomes an oven
It's a good thing clothes are optional at Burning Man — as it's going to be hot in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over the Labor Day weekend when approximately 80,000 people will be parading around a dusty landscape adorned with art sculptures. The National Weather Service said daytime highs...
SFGate
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102. today and up to 95 Monday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa. Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
