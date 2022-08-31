Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. Lesinski
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
New Bills stadium to feature mesh-like exterior
Although no renderings for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park have been released to this point, there are some details of the new stadium that Western New York is learning about. Read more here:
SkySports
NFL: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams season opener among the 20 must-watch games of 2022
We have decided to pick out 20 of the best-looking fixtures the schedule has thrown up this year, though to help us narrow it down, division games are not included - as they are always worth tuning into. The games included on this list are ones you simply won't want...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers praises veteran WR Sammy Watkins
The 2022 NFL season is eight days away. The Green Bay Packers have a new wide receiver room in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Christian Watson. Also new rookie additions in Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. Yesterday the 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers sent a message of praise on one of the Packers veteran wide receivers.
Yardbarker
Bills GM on Odell Beckham Jr. talk: 'Show me a talented player I’m not checking into'
Ever since he signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency, edge rusher Von Miller has been trying to recruit wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams, to join him in upstate New York. On Thursday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane finally addressed that...
Bills coach Sean McDermott praises Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald ahead of Week 1
As the Buffalo Bills get ready to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, they’ll have a close eye on two players: Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Obviously, those two aren’t the Rams’ only difference-makers, but they will have a big impact on the outcome of the game.
Rams’ McVay Praises Buffalo Bills: ‘It’s An Excellent Team’
Los Angeles will host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
ESPN: Bills' 'Achilles heel' could be on the offensive line
ESPN thinks the Buffalo Bills still might have to shore things up on their offensive line heading toward the 2022 NFL regular season. According to the former world-wide leader, the Bills don’t have a bad offensive line… but it’s not perfect either. ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell...
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams face off in the first game of the NFL season on Thursday, an NFL Week 1 contest. The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Buffalo is -130 on the money line in the game, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. ...
The Bills and $24,000 worth of LaBatts are headed to Los Angeles for Week 1
Los Angeles is preparing for the arrival of Bills Mafia by stocking up on cases of LaBatt Blue. The Rams host the Bills in next Thursday’s season opener at SoFi Stadium.
Yardbarker
Rams Raising Super Bowl LVI Banner At SoFi Stadium Before Week 1 Opener Against Bills
The Los Angeles Rams captured their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and first since relocating to the West Coast with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Virtually every member of the 2021 Rams received their rings in a private ceremony this past July, including...
Offseason in review: Buffalo Bills
Following a 2020 campaign that saw them win 13 games before losing in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were primed for a Super Bowl run in 2021. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t match that success; after winning 11 games during the regular season and destroying the Patriots in the Wild Card Round, they fell to the Chiefs during the Divisional Round.
