ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aspen Times

Heck: Can’t be that great

If Texas and Florida are so wonderful, why did they all drive up here this summer?. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Guest commentary: The magic of the Aspen Thrift Shop

Many of us have experienced it … there is something specific you need and no place in Aspen to buy it, especially at a reasonable price. You decide in a last-ditch effort before going online or driving downvalley to give the Aspen Thrift Shop a try, and more often than not, the magic of the Thrift Shop comes through!
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Blumenthal: Glad you see that dogs rule

No matter what your current attitude and views of The Aspen Times may be, it was refreshing to note its new editor’s contrition in a recent Sunday edition of The Times, recognizing Aspen’s pre-eminence as a dog town, at least on a per-capita basis. Is this a hopeful...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Flowers: Don’t care for political letters

I find some of letters to editor offensive and heavily politically infused. I am referring to many letters of Richard Hampleman of Basalt, who keeps using The Aspen Times to vent his hate for Trump over and over again. His letters spread nothing but toxicity and lies and truly getting...
BASALT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Society
Aspen Times

Semple: Fat target

After all he’s been through, I really hope Roger Marolt gets picked to be this year’s Winterskol King. His head has gotten so big that it would make an excellent snowball target. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Gaylord: Blame of community unwarranted

Shocked, appalled, angry, disgusted and saddened constitute a stunning display of raw emotion. What act could possibly trigger such a cumulative response in a human being?. The truth is that the magnitude of these emotions expressed singularly or collectively vary from person to person, dependent upon the event or experience that triggered the emotional response.
REDSTONE, CO
Aspen Times

Dennison: Appreciated Braudis

I was saddened to read of Bob Braudis’ passing. As a journalist who dealt with law enforcement across Colorado’s Western Slope for 25 years, I encountered Bob often and appreciated that he never adopted an adversarial approach with the media during some extremely difficult situations. He always told...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Shapiro: Filling the void?

C. J. Oliver, director of environmental health and sustainability for the city of Aspen, was in charge of bids for two food trucks this summer at the Rio Grande Park. I often walk past the area and have never once seen the ice cream truck opened by Megan Thomas. Where is the followup with this? It is a shame that others who bid on this space were not given the option.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Art#Aspen Youth Center
Aspen Times

Milias: A letter of distrust to APCHA

Dear Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority board and staff:. It’s true, the community does not trust you. No amount of communication consultant’s work will change the fact thatAPCHA is widely disrespected. APCHA, a $3-billion asset, can no longer effectively fulfill its obligation to the community and instead operates as a rogue, social-welfare organization instead of a 3,127-unit, publicly-subsidized housing program.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Times

Vagneur: Nobody likes newcomers, except newcomers

Our spaces are being tested — if we can believe much of what we read — including a lot of what we personally experience. There’s a new Aspenite in town, a pandemic-inspired change in vibe. Be they local, sometimes local, self-described sycophants of the lifestyle or just plain BSers, it’s ruffling the feathers of many in this mountain aerie of “long-time locals.” And, where’d that new-breed of tourists come from?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Erspamer: Need to do this right

As would be expected, the first-come, first-serve demolition permit didn’t materialize too well. All the permits being awarded to just one firm shows a broken system. The city of Aspen must have a lottery for demolition permits instead of the predicted fiasco of first come first serve. Do it right, or do it over.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Hale: Just because …

Looking at all the glossy inserts in The Aspen Times, one might ask, “Why is Aspen real estate so expensive?” I wonder, is it because of all the attention that Aspen gets from the rich and famous or is there something intrinsically special about Aspen?. When someone asks...
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Aspen Times

High Points: Color correction

Well, that happened fast. It’s the second of September, and summer has come and gone. Buh-bye. Once this Labor Day weekend ends, it will be time to bask in the throes of what many folks, including your’s truly, consider to be the most beautiful month of the year around here.
SNOWMASS, CO
Aspen Times

Hornblower: Need that bridge

I hope that our leaders will address and solve our inevitable need for a new bridge into and out of Aspen. Realistically, right now we’re passengers on the Titanic. Let’s build a new bridge before we hit the iceberg, or else Aspen’s a ghost town with helicopter service.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen Cycling Club results: Butterhack Circuit MTB race from Aug. 31, 2022

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS. 3—1:00:22—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs. 5—1:02:36—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents. 2—1:08:29—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork. 3—1:08:51—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski. 4—1:09:42—WILLIAMS, Brian. 5—1:10:16—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy