C. J. Oliver, director of environmental health and sustainability for the city of Aspen, was in charge of bids for two food trucks this summer at the Rio Grande Park. I often walk past the area and have never once seen the ice cream truck opened by Megan Thomas. Where is the followup with this? It is a shame that others who bid on this space were not given the option.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO