I was drawn to journalism as a major in college because of storytelling. As a child, I witnessed my father often — pretty much always — taking an opportunity to talk to people and learn more about them. He would engage in political conversations or just ask complete strangers about their family, where they came from, what they loved to do, etc. He especially loved it when he found a foreigner or immigrant to talk to. They would often be suspicious at first. Then, I would notice them relax, laugh even, and you could see a sparkle in their eyes as they experienced the sensation of being seen by someone who cared. That was his gift.

ASPEN, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO