Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Heck: Can’t be that great
If Texas and Florida are so wonderful, why did they all drive up here this summer?. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to...
Aspen Times
McPhee: Wrong way to select
Bendon Adams is just another in long line of people who have worked with the city of Aspen and Pitkin County’s planning and zoning departments and left for the private sector to use their knowledge to their benefit. What if all six of the first demolition applications received were...
Aspen Times
Hornblower: Need that bridge
I hope that our leaders will address and solve our inevitable need for a new bridge into and out of Aspen. Realistically, right now we’re passengers on the Titanic. Let’s build a new bridge before we hit the iceberg, or else Aspen’s a ghost town with helicopter service.
Aspen Times
Shapiro: Filling the void?
C. J. Oliver, director of environmental health and sustainability for the city of Aspen, was in charge of bids for two food trucks this summer at the Rio Grande Park. I often walk past the area and have never once seen the ice cream truck opened by Megan Thomas. Where is the followup with this? It is a shame that others who bid on this space were not given the option.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Times
Semple: Fat target
After all he’s been through, I really hope Roger Marolt gets picked to be this year’s Winterskol King. His head has gotten so big that it would make an excellent snowball target. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your...
Aspen Times
Erspamer: Need to do this right
As would be expected, the first-come, first-serve demolition permit didn’t materialize too well. All the permits being awarded to just one firm shows a broken system. The city of Aspen must have a lottery for demolition permits instead of the predicted fiasco of first come first serve. Do it right, or do it over.
Aspen Times
Vagneur: Nobody likes newcomers, except newcomers
Our spaces are being tested — if we can believe much of what we read — including a lot of what we personally experience. There’s a new Aspenite in town, a pandemic-inspired change in vibe. Be they local, sometimes local, self-described sycophants of the lifestyle or just plain BSers, it’s ruffling the feathers of many in this mountain aerie of “long-time locals.” And, where’d that new-breed of tourists come from?
Aspen Times
Guest commentary: The magic of the Aspen Thrift Shop
Many of us have experienced it … there is something specific you need and no place in Aspen to buy it, especially at a reasonable price. You decide in a last-ditch effort before going online or driving downvalley to give the Aspen Thrift Shop a try, and more often than not, the magic of the Thrift Shop comes through!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Times
Obituary: Stirling M Cooper, Sr.
Stirling “Buzz” Cooper, Sr. was born September 6, 1931 in a log cabin 4 miles up Independence Pass, across the road from what is now Difficult Campground. He passed away August 4, 2022 in Phoenix from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease. There will be a memorial held on Sunday Oct. 2nd at 2 pm, contact his son Chris for details at chris@sc3.net. Always a man to plan ahead, he wrote his own obituary in 2016. In his honor and memory, we print it here in its entirety.
Aspen Times
Hale: Just because …
Looking at all the glossy inserts in The Aspen Times, one might ask, “Why is Aspen real estate so expensive?” I wonder, is it because of all the attention that Aspen gets from the rich and famous or is there something intrinsically special about Aspen?. When someone asks...
Aspen Times
Murdock: Love is truth, and truth is love
I was drawn to journalism as a major in college because of storytelling. As a child, I witnessed my father often — pretty much always — taking an opportunity to talk to people and learn more about them. He would engage in political conversations or just ask complete strangers about their family, where they came from, what they loved to do, etc. He especially loved it when he found a foreigner or immigrant to talk to. They would often be suspicious at first. Then, I would notice them relax, laugh even, and you could see a sparkle in their eyes as they experienced the sensation of being seen by someone who cared. That was his gift.
Aspen Times
Flowers: Don’t care for political letters
I find some of letters to editor offensive and heavily politically infused. I am referring to many letters of Richard Hampleman of Basalt, who keeps using The Aspen Times to vent his hate for Trump over and over again. His letters spread nothing but toxicity and lies and truly getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Times
Saunders: Sounds like a candidate
So, David Lesh defiantly breaks the law and has no culpability. Is the GOP vetting him for a nomination?. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support...
Aspen Times
Aspen Cycling Club results: Butterhack Circuit MTB race from Aug. 31, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS. 3—1:00:22—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs. 5—1:02:36—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents. 2—1:08:29—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork. 3—1:08:51—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski. 4—1:09:42—WILLIAMS, Brian. 5—1:10:16—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs...
Comments / 0