capecod.com
Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection
NANTUCKET – Nantucket town officials are doubling down on their choice of Michael Cranson as the next Fire Chief following backlash from some residents, including the families of fire station staff. The town outlined its decision making process in a recently-released statement that follows several public meetings where residents...
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
wgbh.org
The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne
A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
5 things to do when visiting Falmouth
From beaches to biking to baseball. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
capecod.com
Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat
CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Crews Recover Remains Of Missing Boater
HARWICH PORT - Divers have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard at Saquatucket Harbor overnight. Rescuers were called to the harbor shortly before 4 a.m. to search for the man, who was last seen Friday night when he was headed for the harbor to prepare his boat for a family fishing trip Saturday. A brief search of the area led officials to believe that the man might have fallen in the water; in response, they activated the regional dive team.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Two Iconic Downtown Chatham Buildings Sold
CHATHAM – Two more iconic downtown buildings have been sold. The sales come after one of the long-time anchors of the downtown business district, the Chatham Wayside Inn, was sold in April for $18 million. The Colonial Building at 647 Main St. was purchased Aug. 1 by Colonial Building...
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
yourtravelcap.com
Hidden Lawrence Island, Bourne, MA
Lawrence Island in Bourne’s village of Cataumet doesn’t require you to have a boat to explore it. You can easily walk to the island via a path at the end of Grasslands Lane. In total, the hike is an easy 2 miles. Important note: check the tidal chart...
capecod.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
abingtonnews.org
Abington couple wins $1M from Publisher’s Clearinghouse
It’s been more than 24 hours since Abington residents Christopher and Jessica Smith found out they have won $1 million and they’re still processing it all. “I am still shocked,” Jessica Smith told Abington News Thursday. “It was, is the most wild and surreal experience of our lives.”
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
Falmouth EDIC Tries to Push Native Business Out
For the last three years, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Member John (Chef John) Marcellino has operated The Station Grill restaurant inside the building. He leases the space from the Falmouth Economic & Industrial Corporation, better known as the EDIC. The relationship between tenant and landlord has deteriorated over time, and now...
capecod.com
Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
BREWSTER – Crews with MassDOT will be in Brewster starting Tuesday, September 6 to paint the bridge that brings Freemans Way over Route 6. Work will be done on weekdays along the Lawrence B. Doyle Bridge between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 26, 2023.
capecod.com
Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought
CHATHAM – Chatham officials are wrestling with how to further reduce water use as the Cape Cod region continues to struggle with drought conditions. Public Works Director Thomas Temple said the recent critical drought declaration by the state urges communities to take up stricter conservation policies, including a potential ban on hand watering.
