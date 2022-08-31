Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exitWatchful EyeQuantico, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WTOP
Fairfax co. woman dead, husband hospitalized after shooting, police say
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the location where the shooting happened. A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a double shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Officers were dispatched to a home at Central...
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia
LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
WJLA
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
Suspect in Woodbridge armed robbery gave police false identity after arrest
This week, Prince William County police discovered that one of the the two men who had been arrested for a recent armed robbery at a Woodbridge hotel had not given his real identity to police.
wfxrtv.com
Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting
Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
WUSA
Undercover drug bust leads to police shootout in Woodbridge VA
Investigators tell our Matthew Torres this case is a byproduct of a growing crisis in our community. Fentanyl distribution.
Bay Net
3 Waldorf Men Arrested After Police Recover Firearm, Marijuana
WALDORF, Md. – On August 29 at 4:29 p.m., officers recovered two bags of marijuana and a polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – after investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Aldersgate Place in Waldorf. The...
fredericksburg.today
Mountain View student charged with making terrorist threats
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a threat at a Stafford County school Thursday resulted in a lockdown and a juvenile being charged. The Sheriff’s says Deputy B.E. Abramaitys, the Mountain View High School Resource Officer, was made aware of a social media threat of violence involving a student in the school. As a precaution, Mountain View High School was placed on a lockdown as the investigation unfolded.
Two students charged with assault following investigation at Mechanicsville High School
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that, after dozens of interviews, it has completed its investigation into the alleged criminal assault at Mechanicsville High School.
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
Richmond Police searching for Byrd Street hit-and-run suspect
Richmond Police said detectives found that the suspect was driving on South 5th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 when he drove through a red light and hit someone who was driving on East Byrd Street.
Two hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.
fredericksburg.today
Early Thursday morning robbery in King George
The King George Sheriff’s Office says an unidentified man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a King George convenience store early Thursday. Sheriff’s First Sgt. Kecia Wharton tells us the robbery took place just before 5:30 at the King George Gas Mart at State Route 3 and Stanley Road. The masked robber entered the store and demanded cash. The employee complied. Wharton says it’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon. She says no one was injured.
2 hurt in Prince William Co. Fentanyl drug bust, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police. Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. In a press conference following the shooting, officials...
Police: Man killed in shooting in Fairfax, ‘good Samaritan’ captured suspect
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting on the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in the Hybla Valley area just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. When the officers got there, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and a second man who was being held down by a "good Samaritan."
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Subway customer at knife-point in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a customer at a Subway sandwich shop at knifepoint.
Mechanicsville hazing investigation ends; sheriff addresses misinformation
The investigation was launched following an August 19 anonymous tip about an alleged assault. In the days that followed, Mechanicsville High School suspended its football programs.
