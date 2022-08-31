ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
LEESBURG, VA
WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Madisonville, TN
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Madisonville, TN
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Smith
fredericksburg.today

Mountain View student charged with making terrorist threats

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a threat at a Stafford County school Thursday resulted in a lockdown and a juvenile being charged. The Sheriff’s says Deputy B.E. Abramaitys, the Mountain View High School Resource Officer, was made aware of a social media threat of violence involving a student in the school. As a precaution, Mountain View High School was placed on a lockdown as the investigation unfolded.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Subway#Central Park#Fredericksburg Police
fredericksburg.today

Early Thursday morning robbery in King George

The King George Sheriff’s Office says an unidentified man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a King George convenience store early Thursday. Sheriff’s First Sgt. Kecia Wharton tells us the robbery took place just before 5:30 at the King George Gas Mart at State Route 3 and Stanley Road. The masked robber entered the store and demanded cash. The employee complied. Wharton says it’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon. She says no one was injured.
KING GEORGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy