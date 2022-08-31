The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a repeat DUI offender was arrested Wednesday night in North Stafford after causing a multi-vehicle crash. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy E.R. Houde was in his marked patrol vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal on southbound U.S. 1 at Aquia Park Shopping Center, with a red Hyundai Elantra stopped behind him. Suddenly, a southbound Acura MDX smashed into the rear of the Hyundai, pushing it into the rear of the patrol car. Although there was significant damage to the vehicles, no one was injured in the crash.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO