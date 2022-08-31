Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Stafford holding ceremony to remember 9/11
Stafford County invites all members of the public to its annual 9/11 ceremony to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in trying to help the victims of the September 11, 2001, attack as well as remember the civilian lives lost. Stafford County has held an annual bell ringing ceremony since the year after 9/11. Speakers include Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch, Rock Hill District, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello and Major Shawn Kimmitz from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
fredericksburg.today
Uniquely Spotsylvania Art Show coming soon
Central Rappahannock Regional Library will accept entries online September 12-25 for the Uniquely Spotsylvania Art Show, to be held October 3 – November 30 at Salem Church Branch. An opening reception will be held Monday, October 10, 6:30-8:00. Artists ages 18 and up are invited to apply. Artistic works...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Area Builders Association hires Director of Government Affairs and Member Services
Fredericksburg Area Builders Association hires Director of Government Affairs and Member Services. The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association has announced that Mark Snesavage will join the Association as their Director of Government Affairs. He will represent FABA and its members at local government meetings and lobby for and against policies, plans, and legislation directly affecting the local building industry. Mark will also manage FABA’s political action committee, which aims to support local political candidates that are supportive of creating and maintaining a healthy building environment.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford needs poll workers for fall elections
Stafford, as well as the rest of the country, is facing a critical shortage of poll workers. Most poll workers are age 60 plus and the fear of COVID has reduced their ranks. Stafford is asking for citizens to consider being trained as a poll worker to ensure our elections are safe, secure and accessible.
fredericksburg.today
Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford
Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
fredericksburg.today
Early Thursday morning robbery in King George
The King George Sheriff’s Office says an unidentified man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a King George convenience store early Thursday. Sheriff’s First Sgt. Kecia Wharton tells us the robbery took place just before 5:30 at the King George Gas Mart at State Route 3 and Stanley Road. The masked robber entered the store and demanded cash. The employee complied. Wharton says it’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon. She says no one was injured.
fredericksburg.today
New mobile pantry unit for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
New mobile pantry unit for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank reports that thanks to funding received through Feeding America, they took delivery of a new Mobile Pantry vehicle. Officials say it positions that food bank to expand direct distributions of food, especially in communities underserved by retail grocers and traditional community partner pantries.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford patrol car damaged. Man arrested for DUI
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a repeat DUI offender was arrested Wednesday night in North Stafford after causing a multi-vehicle crash. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy E.R. Houde was in his marked patrol vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal on southbound U.S. 1 at Aquia Park Shopping Center, with a red Hyundai Elantra stopped behind him. Suddenly, a southbound Acura MDX smashed into the rear of the Hyundai, pushing it into the rear of the patrol car. Although there was significant damage to the vehicles, no one was injured in the crash.
fredericksburg.today
Mountain View student charged with making terrorist threats
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a threat at a Stafford County school Thursday resulted in a lockdown and a juvenile being charged. The Sheriff’s says Deputy B.E. Abramaitys, the Mountain View High School Resource Officer, was made aware of a social media threat of violence involving a student in the school. As a precaution, Mountain View High School was placed on a lockdown as the investigation unfolded.
