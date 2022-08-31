Read full article on original website
Refinery29
The Amazing Race Australia’s Kathy & Chace On Confidence, Culture & Coming Out
They may have only just begun their journey on The Amazing Race Australia, but contestants Kathy and Chace have already proven several things in the first week of the reality TV show. After placing third in the first challenge in Marrakech, the cousins have not only shown they are frontrunners...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
I'm an American raising my child in Ireland. I don't want to move back to the US because I feel safer here.
The author shares how she's never had to pay for medical care for herself or her son, and that she doesn't have to worry about school shootings.
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers
Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
South Korean prodigy who worked for NASA at the age of 8 years old got labeled as a failed genius
On 8 March 1962, Kim Ung-Yong was born in Seoul, South Korea. His mother worked as a medical professor and his father worked as a physics professor. He learned how to talk at 4 months old. When Kim turned a year old, he already learned and memorized the entire Korean alphabet. He also completed learning up to 1000 Chinese characters by reading a 6th-century Chinese poem.
