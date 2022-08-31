ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Samantha Armytage
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmer Wants A Wife#Reality Tv#Channel 7
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
PopCrush

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy