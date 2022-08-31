A pop-up by Universal Studios Japan, the four-day Stress-Purchase Centre in Harajuku will measure your stress level by scanning your facial expression with a special device. Then, based on your assessed stress level, you’ll receive special coupons to use during your visit at the famous Osaka theme park. You could get a ‘Universal Express Pass 4: Halloween Horror Nights & Variety’, which shortens waiting time for the park’s spooky rides as well as Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge. Also up for grabs is a pass for a guided tour during USJ’s Halloween event.

