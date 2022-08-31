ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: teen arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Police, a 17-year-old male is accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. Columbia Police say they have charged the 17-year-old with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and possession of a Weapon by Person under 18.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter power outage reported due to crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Winnsboro hires interim police chief

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The first day on the job as Winnsboro’s interim police chief means a swearing-in ceremony for Kevin Lawrence, who said he’s ready to get to work. "I'm already getting together with faith leaders in the community and other organizations to try to come up with a plan to where we can all work together effectively," Lawrence said.
WINNSBORO, SC
WJBF

Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

