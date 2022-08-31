Read full article on original website
Related
15-year-old charged with bringing loaded gun to Spring Valley High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Spring Valley High School in Richland County on Friday, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student, whose name is not being released because of his age,...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
Student, faculty member found dead on South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: South Carolina woman caught on camera vandalizing stonework, plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman was arrested on Monday after police said surveillance cameras caught her vandalizing stonework and plants around a fountain in front of the Sugar Boutique on Main Street. Greenwood police charged Briana Mays, 32, of Greenwood, with damage to real property. City workers estimated the damage to be more […]
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: teen arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Police, a 17-year-old male is accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. Columbia Police say they have charged the 17-year-old with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and possession of a Weapon by Person under 18.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
The Post and Courier
State agency investigates Richland County for failing to background check jail director
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy is investigating Richland County after it failed to do a required background check on its new jail director before hiring him. Richland County hired Tyrell Cato on July 2 to run the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without first calling his...
Carwash today aims to help SC State student in need of liver transplant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just four months after the loss of Amya Carr, a member of South Carolina State's Champagne Dance Team, the squad is going through another trying time. Aiyana Colbert is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in waiting. "She needs a new liver and it will have...
Winnsboro hires interim police chief
WINNSBORO, S.C. — The first day on the job as Winnsboro’s interim police chief means a swearing-in ceremony for Kevin Lawrence, who said he’s ready to get to work. "I'm already getting together with faith leaders in the community and other organizations to try to come up with a plan to where we can all work together effectively," Lawrence said.
wfxg.com
Augusta woman sentenced for concealing mother's remains in the backyard of her home
(AUGUSTA, GA) - An Augusta woman, convicted of concealing her mother's death, knows her legal fate. Melissa Lockhart was sentenced to ten years, with three years to serve. Lockhart was arrested on June 3rd 2021, after deputies found her mother's remains in a shallow grave in the backyard of her Tobacco Road home.
Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
Loose emu captured in Lower Richland: Social media tells the story
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Comments / 0