New coaches on the sidelines in New Orleans & Tampa, uncertainty at the quarterback position in Carolina & Washington…How does the unknown quotient of several Falcons’ opponents affect your win-loss expectations heading into the season?
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
Comments / 0