Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Skylher 01:00

BOSTON (MARE) - Skylher is a very sweet, friendly, and active girl of African American descent. She loves to play with her biological brother and foster siblings and enjoys coloring, listening to music, and outdoor activities. Skylher is a bright child and enjoys the company of her classmates.

Legally freed for adoption, Skylher's social worker is looking for a caring family who will provide direction and support. Her social worker is open to a two-parent family with a mom and dad or two moms, with or without other children. It is very important that Skyler is able to maintain bi-weekly visits with her biological family which includes her biological mother and younger brother who is also in foster care.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.