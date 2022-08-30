ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles

For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
MARION, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Over 1,100 bicyclists depart MSU for annual DALMAC ride

This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lake, MI
City
Olivet, MI
WILX-TV

Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
LANSING, MI
kentnews.online

Kent Fox Hunt Stopped In their Tracks

The West Kent Hunt Saboteurs have reported another success in stopping a hunt taking place in Kent. They heard that the East Kent and West Street hunt were planning to go out hunting on Tuesday evening (30th Augusy), so they put a team together to track down the hunters. The...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garfield#The Garfield Lake Review#Olivet College
WILX-TV

North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
OWOSSO, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

As Big MSUFCU Project Proceeds, What Does the Owner of Dublin Square Say Now?

With the new Michigan State University Federal Credit Union office building in downtown East Lansing now expected to be completed in June 2023, so far the building under construction on Abbot Road generally matches the renderings MSUFCU presented during the approval process. Yes, that includes that seven-story brick wall facing the Dublin Square pub next door.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
1240 WJIM

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Construction Update September 2, 2022

Greenwood Avenue reopened to traffic this week. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Construction to replace lead service lines on E Michigan Avenue is scheduled to commence on or about next Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The purpose of this project is to remove all lead pipe from the service pipes that...
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy