West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles
For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
Over 1,100 bicyclists depart MSU for annual DALMAC ride
This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.
Do You Remember the Schnitzelbank Restaurant? It Was a Great Place!
Ah, the great restaurants of Grand Rapids past. So many are gone now, but not the memories. One of my most favorite memories is that of the Schnitzelbank. What a classic place!. Sitting on the corner of Jefferson Street and Wealthy for so many years, it was the oldest restaurant...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
Kent Fox Hunt Stopped In their Tracks
The West Kent Hunt Saboteurs have reported another success in stopping a hunt taking place in Kent. They heard that the East Kent and West Street hunt were planning to go out hunting on Tuesday evening (30th Augusy), so they put a team together to track down the hunters. The...
Storm hits hard, Bright Walls finale nears completion: Jackson headlines Aug. 27 – Sept. 1
JACKSON, MI – A storm that rolled through southeast Michigan this week took its toll on Jackson, knocking out power to thousands. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Now entering the third evening without power at his house, life for Tom Perry...
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
As Big MSUFCU Project Proceeds, What Does the Owner of Dublin Square Say Now?
With the new Michigan State University Federal Credit Union office building in downtown East Lansing now expected to be completed in June 2023, so far the building under construction on Abbot Road generally matches the renderings MSUFCU presented during the approval process. Yes, that includes that seven-story brick wall facing the Dublin Square pub next door.
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Original ‘Jason’ from Friday the 13th coming to Charlotte horror convention
A horror movie legend is coming to a convention in Charlotte this weekend.
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
What Has Adrian’s Representative in Lansing Been Doing Regarding Riverview Terrace Apts. Situation?
Adrian, MI – Aside from questions about inspections at the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian, community members have been asking about what the City’s representatives in Lansing have done to address the issue. On a recent 7:40am break, State Representative Bronna Kahle talked to WLEN News about...
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
City of Jackson Construction Update September 2, 2022
Greenwood Avenue reopened to traffic this week. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Construction to replace lead service lines on E Michigan Avenue is scheduled to commence on or about next Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The purpose of this project is to remove all lead pipe from the service pipes that...
