FOSTER CITY (BCN) Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.

FOSTER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO