SFGate
Arrests Made In Rolex Robbery Case
Three suspects were arrested in Galt on suspicion of robbing a Foster City man of his Rolex watch, the Foster City Police Department announced Friday. Police responded to reports of a man who said he was followed home, restrained and had his wrist watch ripped away from him by two individuals on Friday. The two suspects fled in a white Chevy Tahoe.
VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
SFGate
12-year-old girl shot in road rage incident Friday afternoon; suspect in custody
PITTSBURG (BCN) A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
SFGate
Chp Identifies Two Vehicles Likely Involved In 2021 Fatal Interstate 880 Shooting That Killed Fremont Toddler
The California Highway Patrol released the identification early Friday evening of two possible vehicles that may have been involved in a November 2021 fatal shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland that claimed the life of a 23-month-old Fremont boy. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,...
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say
A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her school, police said.
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
SFGate
Police Searching For Strong Arm Robbery Suspects
FOSTER CITY (BCN) Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.
SFGate
Police Investigating Thursday Night Shooting
San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No arrests have been made....
SFGate
I-580 Lanes Open Following Fatal Collision With Pedestrian
All lanes have reopened on I-580 in Oakland near the I-980 connector following a fatal collision Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay. Westbound lanes of I-580 were closed near the MacArthur Boulevard onramp after a pedestrian attempted to run across the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at 9:15 p.m..
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Collision In South San Jose Saturday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in south San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School.
SFGate
Catalytic Converter Thieves Elude Police After Brief Pursuit Thursday
PACIFICA (BCN) Pacifica police are seeking two suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Thursday morning and then fled from responding officers who had to abandon a brief pursuit. The theft was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard and the suspects were seen...
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
Couple robbed in broad daylight outside Stanford Shopping Center
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside the Stanford Shopping Center. Police said men armed with handguns approached a couple in their vehicle and made away with jewelry and a purse. The victims, a man and woman in their 30s, had just […]
sanjoseinside.com
U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay
A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SFGate
Westbound Interstate 580 Shut Down Due To Fatal Collision
OAKLAND (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland remain closed late Saturday night following a fatal traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. The Alameda County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
