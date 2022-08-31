ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Lynch: Transport for London funding deal could lead to further strikes

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Financial News

A funding deal for Transport for London will lead to fresh strikes, a leading rail union has warned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the announcement of a long-term funding arrangement by the Government and TfL on Tuesday will attack Tube workers’ pay and pensions.

The union said driverless Tube trains were included in reforms called for by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as part of the deal.

RMT, along with other transport unions, will be holding a Save London Transport rally tonight with special guest US senator Bernie Sanders.

Grant Shapps’ attack on Tube workers would be unacceptable at any time but in an escalating, cost-of-living crisis it is shameful and will be resisted through further strike action

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This deal negotiated in secret by TfL and Government ministers will likely see our members pensions attacked and further pay restraint in the future, coupled with driverless trains.

“Grant Shapps’ attack on Tube workers would be unacceptable at any time but in an escalating, cost-of-living crisis it is shameful and will be resisted through further strike action.

“The rally tonight will send a message that RMT and other transport unions will not tolerate attacks on workers’ pay and conditions or cuts to public services.”

Our members at TfL are understandably concerned and angry at this funding settlement. They’ve been treated with disdain by this Conservative government despite their heroic efforts in keeping London’s transport moving and years of pay restraint

Grant Shapps said: “For over two years now, we’ve time and again shown our unwavering commitment to London and the transport network it depends on, but we have to be fair to taxpayers across the entire country.

“This deal more than delivers for Londoners and even matches the mayor’s own pre-pandemic spending plans but for this to work, the mayor must follow through on his promises to get TfL back on a steady financial footing, stop relying on Government bailouts and take responsibility for his actions.

“Now is the time to put politics to one side and get on with the job – Londoners depend on it.”

Manuel Cortes, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association’s general secretary, said: “Our members at TfL are understandably concerned and angry at this funding settlement.

“They’ve been treated with disdain by this Conservative government despite their heroic efforts in keeping London’s transport moving and years of pay restraint.

“Any attacks on their pensions will lead to industrial unrest.

“TfL’s precarious financial situation is a direct result of a dodgy deal made by Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London which cut government funding to TfL by £700 million per year.

“This leaves London as the only major city in the world that does not receive public funding to cover running costs.

“Covid exacerbated this situation.

“Ultimately, London and Londoners are being punished for voting Labour and it will be they who pay the price, with cuts to services and investment and higher fares.

“Already they have been warned of ‘unprecedented’ increases next year, which will impact most upon the poorest in the capital.”

#Transport For London#London Mayor#Transport Network#Mayor Of London#The Government And Tfl#Tube
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Lewis Hamilton fumes over costly strategy fail by Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix

A furious Lewis Hamilton accused his Mercedes team of “f****** screwing” him after a bungled strategy derailed his shot at winning Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was in contention to take his first win of the season – running second to Max Verstappen when Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas broke down, and the safety car was sent out with 15 laps remaining.
MOTORSPORTS
