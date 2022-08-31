ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

From goose poo beers to cloudberry wines, why there’s plenty of reason to raise a glass in Finland

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaFxz_0hcAlGBl00
Lifestyle

A brewer could be offended if someone described the taste of their creation with a certain four-letter word. But for Ant Brew’s Kari Puttonen, it’s a compliment.

Part of a limited edition collection called Wasted Potential, his quirky imperial stout features a bizarre and unexpected ingredient: goose poo scraped from the streets of Finnish town Lahti.

“Everyone hates the mess geese make,” he explains, when we meet at the company’s brew house and bar (antbrew.fi), “so we wanted to do something useful with it.”

The headline-grabbing beer joins a collection of inventive brews – made with weeds, moss and discarded citrus fruits from cocktail bars – all launched last year when Lahti was named European Green Capital 2021.

But creating concoctions with unusual ingredients is nothing new in Finland. Nordic cuisine champions ingredients foraged from forests or plucked from the sea, making use of what nature has to offer at close hand. Yet although a culture of brewing beers has been bubbling away since the 19th century – (records suggest it was made even earlier) – the trend for microbreweries has only taken off in recent years.

There are now over 100 independent outfits in Finland, utilising some of the world’s best ground water, filtered through gravel in the last ice age. And despite tight regulations regarding alcohol being in place, beers, ciders and wine are shaping a gourmet scene attracting more visitors to the country.

A one-hour drive west from Helsinki, Fiskars village, in Raseborg, was founded in the 17th century as a centre of iron production. From the mid-1980s onwards, artists, creatives and entrepreneurs moved into the empty red brick buildings, breathing a new lease of life into the withering, forgotten community. Fiskars Brewery (fiskarsinpanimo.fi/en/) is one of those businesses, based here for the last nine years.

Co-founder Jari Leinonen takes me on a tour of the building, where a sweet scent of fermenting yeast clings to metal tanks. Taking pride in the use of local ingredients, they’ve made beer with yarrow, rosehips, berries and chaga mushrooms to create “a taste of the forest”.

Female brewer Kia is experimenting with fermented raspberry leaves, collected at her summer cottage and kept for 24 hours in jars. When I ask Jari about his favourite ingredient, however, he strokes his beard and gives me a typically Finnish response.

“Bacteria,” he exclaims, enthusiastically showing me a project to use wild yeast harvested from the river.

An artery running through the centre of Fiskars, the river has always been an important gathering place for the community.

On a walk along banks lined with ash, oak and linden trees, local guide Tula Kleiman points out Pesula, a café-bistro on a spot where women once met to wash laundry. Today, says Tula, domestic duties have been honed into weekly knitting classes – although all sexes take part.

Challenging stereotypes is all part of modern Finnish culture – and that also applies to the drinks industry. Just outside Lahti, a two-hour-and-20-minute drive north-east from Fiskars, in the small village of small rural village of Miekkiö, Ainoa Winery (ainoawinery.com) is run by American David Cohen and his Ecuadorian wife Paola.

Regaling his story when I join them for a tour and a tasting, David admits the journey hasn’t been easy. An enthusiastic amateur winemaker in the States, David switched to using berries due to EU regulations on making grape wine in Finland.

Starting out with a few crates of berries from Helsinki market, he began experimenting with different flavours: lingonberries were tricky to ferment, strawberries tasted like old jam, but cloudberries worked like a dream.

He admits one of the biggest challenges he faced, however, was snobbery.

In the early days, after offering free samples of his wines to buyers, he was disappointed to discover nearly half of them turned him down.

“When you give free alcohol to Finns and they say no, you start to worry,” jokes the former engineer, who only gave up his day job a couple of years ago.

Persistence paid off, however. Ainoa’s wines are now stocked at Michelin star restaurants and have won several prestigious international awards.

“People are starting to appreciate berry wine and the concept of what’s possible in Finland,” says David, sipping a glass of Sametti blueberry dessert wine, a perfect match with Manchego cheese.

He’s right. Fuelled by enthusiasm, adventure and a willingness to try the unexpected, anything is possible here.

How to plan your trip

Regent Holidays (regent-holidays.co.uk) can tailor-make trips to Finland. An Eight-day Foodie Eco-Explorer group tour costs from £1620pp (two sharing), including flights and meals. For more information on the destination, see visitfinland.com

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Dessert Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Ant Brew#Wasted Potential#Finnish#European#Nordic
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Firefighters working to contain blaze in northern California

About 1,000 people in the rural northern California community of Weed were still being kept from their homes as firefighters worked to contain a blaze that had sparked out of control at the start of the holiday weekend. Power outages, smoky skies and uncertainty about what the day would bring...
WEED, CA
newschain

Free agent Ross Barkley joins Nice

Ross Barkley has joined Nice just six days after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent. The midfielder’s arrival was announced minutes before Nice’s contest with Monaco at the Allianz Riviera, where Barkley was introduced to his new side’s supporters before kick-off. Barkley had previously been linked to Southampton,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Lewis Hamilton fumes over costly strategy fail by Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix

A furious Lewis Hamilton accused his Mercedes team of “f****** screwing” him after a bungled strategy derailed his shot at winning Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was in contention to take his first win of the season – running second to Max Verstappen when Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas broke down, and the safety car was sent out with 15 laps remaining.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness

An underweight and frightened dog which was thrown from a lorry has found a new home and is now “always wagging her tail”. Vets from the RSPCA said that they were “amazed” that Freya, who has been renamed Bella by her new family, was not seriously injured after she was thrown out of a vehicle travelling at 50mph in Yalding, Kent, on January 28.
PETS
newschain

Toto Wolff queries Yuki Tsunoda retirement which assisted Max Verstappen victory

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has raised questions about Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix, which assisted Max Verstappen’s victory. Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri, broke down on lap 48 of 72 and the ensuing Virtual Safety Car period handed Verstappen an effective free pit stop with Lewis Hamilton breathing down his neck.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending. But,...
TENNIS
newschain

The evidence missed in the Becky Godden murder case

Swindon taxi driver Christopher Halliwell could have been prosecuted for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden five years sooner if a proper case had been built against him, the police watchdog has found. A case against Halliwell for Ms Godden’s murder in 2011 collapsed when a judge ruled his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Blades win at Hull to go top of the Championship

Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a professional 2–0 victory at Hull. Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes. Sander Berge...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy