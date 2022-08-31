Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete...
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
Kylie Jenner whispers baby son's secret name to fan who gasps in shock
This might be one of the biggest secrets of pop culture today, but one lucky fan FINALLY knows the secret mystery name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy. In a TikTok shared by fan Colt Paulsen, the makeup mogul left him in shock as she secretly revealed the name she's chosen for her second child to them.
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'
After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
Elle
Taylor Swift Shares Backstage Video of Her Dazzling VMAs Look
Before making an unexpected appearance at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift shared a dazzling transformation video of her look. In the clip, which she posted on her TikTok, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is seen wearing a delicate short-sleeved sundress with an orange floral print. Her straight hair and bangs are down, and she wears minimal makeup with a warm orange lip. As she holds her phone to take the video in front of a mirror, Swift mouths the words to Blackpink's hit "Pink Venom" (which the K-pop group performed at the awards show tonight).
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party
Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
Kim Kardashian Embarrasses North While Singing in the Car & All Parents Can Relate
There’s nothing more embarrassing than a parent with a video camera! Even celebrity kids aren’t immune, as Kim Kardashian recently showed in a new video of her daughter North West, 9, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, whom Kourtney Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick. “🎤,” the SKIMMS founder captioned a video posted to Instagram yesterday. It’s a car selfie, with Kardashian in the front and North, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, sitting in the back with Penelope. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) At the start of the video, Kardashian says, “Sing it, girls!”...
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Convinced By Mom To Dump Kim Kardashian? SNL Alum Reportedly Grew Disillusioned, Was Under The Kardashian-Jenner Spell
Amy Davidson, the protective mother of Pete Davidson, convinced the comedian to boot Kim Kardashian, and now she’s thrilled her son is finally free from the clutches of the reality TV star and her clan’s meddling momager, Kris Jenner, a new report claimed. Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Convince...
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.
Popculture
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Fire Back After Woman Claims Its Body Tape Ripped Her Skin Off
A woman filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian's shapewear company SKIMS, claiming the company's body tape ripped her skin off. Representatives for the company denied the allegations, claiming the products the woman bought were not even SKIMS. The company said the products the woman bought appeared to be counterfeit. The...
North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing
North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
Kim Kardashian Fans Can’t Get Over an Adorable Video of North Doing Her Makeup
Kim Kardashian recently posted a video of North West doing her makeup on their TikTok page and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable clip.
Elle
Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe
Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
Nicki Minaj Rocks Plunging Corset Top While Leaving NYC Hotel After Epic VMAs Performance: Photo
2022 VMA Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj was spotted heading out of her New York City hotel on the morning of Aug. 30, two mornings after she won the prestigious award from MTV at the Video Music Awards. The 39-year-old rapper was dressed in another bright outfit consisting of green leggings with mesh paneling and a white and blue corset top that showed off her cleavage. She accessorized with a large bedazzled necklace that spelled out “Queen”, a blinged-out bracelet, and a watch, and completed the look with bright purple peep-toe heels. Nicki styled her long, highlighter pink hair in a high ponytail and waved at cameras as she exited the hotel.
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Put a Goth-Glam Spin on the Carwash Skirt
Last night, Kourtney Kardashian brought back the carwash hem with her concert-ready look — but rather than ladylike skirts and dresses of the past, Kourtney took streamer trend in a whole new direction. On Saturday, Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker attended the Foo Fighters tribute concert for the...
