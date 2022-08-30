Dr. Rylan Chong, director of Chaminade’s Data Science program, calls it nothing less than historic. In early August, the National Science Foundation (NSF) INCLUDES Alliance selected Chaminade University to lead a groundbreaking $10 million grant project aimed at creating new opportunities in STEM and data science careers for historically underrepresented populations across Hawai‘i and the Pacific Region.

