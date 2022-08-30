Read full article on original website
Harnessing the Data Revolution Through a $10 Million Grant
Dr. Rylan Chong, director of Chaminade’s Data Science program, calls it nothing less than historic. In early August, the National Science Foundation (NSF) INCLUDES Alliance selected Chaminade University to lead a groundbreaking $10 million grant project aimed at creating new opportunities in STEM and data science careers for historically underrepresented populations across Hawai‘i and the Pacific Region.
