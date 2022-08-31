Read full article on original website
Julie D
4d ago
Sad...that was part of Fort Wayne for a long time! It should have been preserved and restored as part of Fort Wayne's history!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
wfft.com
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Grabill completes downtown revitalization project
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the town’s multiple downtown revitalization projects. The projects focused on a two-block segment along Grabill Road and State, Main and 1st streets. These improvements...
WANE-TV
A stroll through the “Jurassic Maze”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in DeKalb County opens for the season Saturday, and WANE 15 got an exclusive look. Every year, attraction officials cut a new design into the corn field. This year, the design features four dinosaurs on display as a part of a Jurassic Park theme. It also features a bridge and tube slide right in the middle of the maze. Larry Smith, founder of Amazing Fall Fun says if you’re brave enough to take it on, they’ve got things in place to help you through.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township. The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus...
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man in critical condition after crashing into tree
ALTONA, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man is in stable but critical condition after an accident at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, was driving at high speed in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona when his truck drifted off the road and into a tree. Smith was trapped in the vehicle.
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty...
WOWO News
Fatal Crash Wednesday Night Closes Section of I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports from our partners in news at ABC21 suggest a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death. Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective. Traffic from the northbound lanes were being diverted to Winchester Road. More details into the crash have yet to be released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman arrested for impaired driving after crash with kids in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – State police responded to a crash on I-64, near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Initial reports indicate that Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne was driving a 2008 Suburu Imprezza west on I-64 when for unknown reasons she left the roadway and struck the tree line on the north side of the interstate before then overturning.
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
WANE-TV
Bakery chain celebrates its birthday with free cake for first 250 guests
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is marking its 25th birthday, and you’re invited to celebrate. The first guests to arrive Thursday can satisfy their sweet tooth for free at the Fort Wayne location, the bakery chain announced. The Confetti Bundtlet- a mini cake- will be given to the first 250 customers.
wfft.com
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne fleet manager gets national praise
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The director of the city of Fort Wayne’s fleet of vehicles has received a national award. Larry Campbell, Director of Fleet Operations in Fort Wayne, was named 2022’s Professional Manager of the Year for Public Fleets for the American Public Works Association.
Living Local 15 debuts Monday at 9 a.m.
Living Local 15 will take you inside local restaurants, highlight local businesses, and explore all that Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio have to offer.
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
WOWO News
Crash Victim Identified From Wednesday Night I-469 Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report from the coroner’s office, the victim was 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, who was the driver of a passenger car that was pinned under a semi.
Comments / 3