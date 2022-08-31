SUTHERLAND — Oliver Nutter ran for 141 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns as Sutherland defeated Hemingford 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland. “I thought our kids stepped up, and I thought we took a step forward tonight,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier. “We had a tough loss last week to Maywood-Hayes Center, who’s a good football team, but we made some mistakes in that one. We took a step in the right direction tonight.”

SUTHERLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO