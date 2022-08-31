Read full article on original website
Veterans service officer’s post again on Lincoln County Board agenda
Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday will take up a second nominee to succeed Paul Cooper as veterans service officer. This week’s agenda also includes a resolution on the county’s black-tailed prairie dog management program. The 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be delayed from Monday due to Labor Day.
Sustainable Beef bought North Platte lagoon Aug. 26; hearings on fill-dirt plans set
North Platte’s retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC will build its meatpacking plant officially changed hands five days before Wednesday’s announcement of the firm’s investor and supply partnership with Walmart. In another development, the city and Lincoln County will hold public hearings later this month on...
Area residents get 'one last hurrah' to summer with weekend at the lake
What’s a better way to say goodbye to the summer than a Labor Day weekend spent soaking up the atmosphere at the lake?. That’s what Greg Weigel and his family are doing. The dozen individuals are divided among four campers at a spot at the Lake Maloney State Recreation Area for a mini-vacation of sorts.
Ogallala's Henning, Broken Bow's Osmond win Cozad Invite
No one was catching Lindee Henning at the Cozad Invite on Saturday. The Ogallala runner finished 41 seconds ahead of McCook’s Samantha Rodewald after breaking ahead of the pack ahead of the two-mile mark, and cruising to a 19 minute, 29 second finish. “It went really well,” she said....
Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry, NBA said in a press release.
0903 Sports Scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL North Platte 21, Scottsbluff 14 (For the complete story, go to nptelegraph.com and pick up a copy of Sunday’s edition.) St. Pat’s 36, Hi-Line 8 McCook 38, Gothenburg 14 Brikgeport 63, Maxwell 26 Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 14 Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12 South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8 Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20 Kearney Catholic 31, Hershey 7 Broken Bow 20, Ogallala 14 Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 0 HIGH SCHOOL GOLF Grand Island Invite Team results 1, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Lincoln East. 3, North Platte 334. North Platte results 2, Karsen Morrison, 72. 13, Abbie Jones, 82. Kaylee Carslon, 93. Hailey Matthews, 89. Emily Hansen, 91. HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY Charlie Thorell Invite Boys team results 1, Omaha Marian, 34. 2, Westside, 47. 3, Elkhorn South, 48. 4, North Platte, 74. 5, Millard South, 93. 6, North Star, 98. 7, LIncoln Christian, 103. 8, Bennington, 139. 9, Milford, 143. 10. Lincoln Lutheran, 192. 11, Seward, 193. 12, Aurora, 196. 13, Elkhorn, 210. 14, Crete, 282. Boys individual results (Top 10) 1, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:33.73. 2, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:48.20. 3, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 16:49.91. 4, Jack Wade, Skutt, 16:57.84. 5, Tommy Rice, Skutt, 16:58.16. 6, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:01.09. 7, Conor Gross, Westside, 17:17.32. 8, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:19.92. 9, Jayden Wall, Westside, 17:22.01. 10, Michael Baumert, Skutt, 17:22.80. Girls team results 1, Omaha Marian, 59. 2, Kearney, 61. 3, Omaha Westside, 71. 4, North Platte, 83. 5, Bennington, 92. 6, Lincoln Christian, 106. 7, Elkhorn South, 130. 8, Millard South, 133. 9, Aurora, 159. 10. Omaha Skutt, 180. 11, Aquinas Catholic, 195. 12, Seward, 204. 13, North Star, 212. 14, Milford, 212. 15, Lincoln Lutheran, 253. Girls individual results (Top 10) 1, Stella Miner, Westside, 19:03.49. 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:27.97. 3, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:53.66. 4, Mia Urosevich, Westside, 20:12.42. 5, Abbigail Durow, Millard South, 20:24.51. 6, Hope Riedel, North Star, 20:27.24. 7, Cali Karjalainen, Kearney, 20:35.48. 8, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:38.48. 9, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 20:53.47. 10, Sara Cordova, Elkhorn South, 20:57.01. HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL Wallace def. Sandhills Valley 25-22, 25-13 Wallace def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-12 Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
Gothenburg Health’s lactation counseling team expands support for new moms
Gothenburg Health now has two certified lactation counselors who support families before, during and after delivery. Dani Gilligan and Sarah Dea provide clinical breastfeeding counseling and management support to families who are interested in, have questions about or are experiencing problems with breastfeeding and lactation. They work with Dr. Anna...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
Chicago man arrested after chase reaches nearly 120 mph in Dawson County
LEXINGTON — A 23-year-old Chicago man was charged with three felonies after a nearly 120 mph chase on Interstate 80 Wednesday. State troopers found 16 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after the roughly half-hour car chase. Frederick D. McGee, the lone occupant of the vehicle, appeared in Dawson...
Sutherland rolls past Hemingford 52-12
SUTHERLAND — Oliver Nutter ran for 141 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns as Sutherland defeated Hemingford 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland. “I thought our kids stepped up, and I thought we took a step forward tonight,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier. “We had a tough loss last week to Maywood-Hayes Center, who’s a good football team, but we made some mistakes in that one. We took a step in the right direction tonight.”
North Platte knocks off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF— North Platte is on the scoreboard. Kolten Tilford made sure of it, capping a methodical final drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left to top Class B, No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday. Scottsbluff tied the game 14-14 on a 36-yard touchdown run by Braeden Stull with...
North Platte softball splits doubleheader with Hastings
Three consecutive home runs in the bottom of the third inning helped the North Platte softball team defeat Hastings 11-8 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday in North Platte. The Tigers responded with six runs in the first inning of the second game, defeating the Bulldogs 18-6 and...
