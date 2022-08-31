ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 shot outside elementary school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia; dozens of shots fired

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E61s_0hcAgGa400

Three people were wounded after bullets started flying outside a school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old male in the school playground. Police rushed him to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. They are also in stable condition.

Three people were wounded after bullets started flying outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

According to police, 30 shell casings were found - and many of them were rifle rounds.

An unattended car parked near where the victims were standing was hit by bullets 15 times.

Neighbors woke up to the sound of more than 30 shots being fired.

"Pow pow pow - and it just kept going on," recalled one neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Children arrived for the school day just hours later.

"It's scary because they go to that school. So I am scared about it and worried about it," said one mother, who did not want to be identified.

The school operated on a normal schedule.

Police towed away the bullet-riddled vehicle before kids arrived and the chalk circles were washed from the lot, but a bullet hole in the school could still be seen.

"Thank God no one was hurt when that round went into the school building. It absolutely would have been tragic. We're just doing what we can to get ahead of these shootings before they occur," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were nearly 3,900 incidents on school property in Philadelphia last school year, with 433 of those incidents being assaults.

"My boys don't know about it. They're still little. We didn't tell them about it because I don't want them to get worried or anything," added the mother.

"I was in the military so I know what gunshots sound like. So I literally just heard like 20 shots back to back to back. It sounded like there was return fire," added another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

The gates to the school are usually locked at night, but police say a district employee opened the gates without approval.

"People were playing basketball, but nothing happened ... but when they exited and went back to their cars, obviously there was some problem and they targeted these individuals as they walked out. Someone with the school opened the gates," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore.

Within the hour before the children arrived, several more shell casings were discovered and collected. The grounds were swept.

"It hurts my heart that they have to grow up like this, in a city like this," added a neighbor.

There are surveillance cameras at the school, and police are also speaking with witnesses.

The School District of Philadelphia released this statement:

"We are outraged for our students, families and staff that gun violence continues to impact our City. We are embracing our Willard School students, staff and families with extra counseling and trauma support staff from our Emergency/Crisis Response Team. The Willard School will operate on a normal schedule today, with extra school safety and operations supports on site as needed."

Two weeks ago the city announced a $10,000 reward in cases involving shootings near schools, rec centers and libraries.

Philadelphia Gun Violence Solutions: Your Thoughts

We're taking a look at some of your suggestions on how to deal with the gun violence problem in Philadelphia.

Comments / 18

ericzahel perez
3d ago

17yr old out at 1am fine that parent for not knowing where their kids are at. @1am in the morning

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

3 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly

Three people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight. The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill. Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Philadelphia Police: Man shot in upper body, killed in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Cayuga Street around 6:30 a.m. Police say he suffered gunshot wounds throughout his upper body. He was transported to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?

PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Elementary School#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Man critical after he was shot multiple times in Tacony

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Officers found a man in the street, suffering from four gunshot wounds. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
newsfromthestates.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy