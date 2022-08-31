Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Six seats up for election for Bryan City Council, 14 candidates vying for a spot
A total of 24 candidates filed for a seat on the Bryan or College Station City Council as of Aug. 25, and there are six seats up for election in Bryan. Those seats include mayor, Single Member District 1, Single Member District 2, Single Member District 5 and City Council At Large (Place 6); the Single Member District 3 seat is part of a special election to fill a vacancy.
Bryan College Station Eagle
10 candidates vying for four seats on College Station City Council
Ten candidates filed for the four available seats up for election on the College Station City Council. Those seats include mayor, Place 1, Place 2 and Place 5, which is part of a special election to fill a vacancy. Mayor Karl Mooney and Place 1 councilman Bob Brick are term...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council discusses Northgate district changes, improvements
The Northgate Entertainment District in College Station could see changes and improvements regarding safety due to an increase in police and EMS calls to the area, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. During a previous College Station City Council meeting, Couch gave a presentation on the characterizations of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hearne man arrested for 2021 murders at Bryan park
A Hearne man being held in jail was arrested and charged Thursday in the murder of two men at Bryan’s Henderson Park in August 2021. Jaime Serna, 20, has been charged with capital murder of multiple people. He is currently being held on a $415,000 bond. Police said the arrest was served at the Brazos County Jail where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to honor eight Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor eight Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Blake Douglas Barnes, a sophomore studying international studies from Prosper; Harrison Miller Fuller, a senior studying civil engineering from Studio City, California; Benjamin David Hamilton Jr., a junior studying mathematics from Olive Branch, Mississippi; Tyler Wade Ryan, a senior studying nuclear engineering from Rockwall; Victoria Christine Solarek, a junior studying zoology from Port Aransas; Eric Tuck-Otero, a graduate student studying visualization from San Antonio; Audrey Arballo Valim, a senior studying allied health from Round Rock; and Ivan Zabrodin, a junior studying electrical engineering from Houston.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hullabaloo Blues Fest to be held this weekend in Bryan
Venue change: The Sunday concert will move from Lake Walk to Grand Stafford Theater because of weather concerns. The Hullabaloo Blues Fest returns for a second year this weekend in Bryan. Blues artists will play at hotels, bars and restaurants around Bryan through Monday. The weekend is highlighted by a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron 62, Yoakum 28
CAMERON — Cameron’s Kardarius Bradley ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Armando Reyes added three more TD runs to lead the Yoemen past Yoakum 62-28 on Friday in nondistrict play. Overall, Cameron (2-0) generated 406 yards and 25 first downs and held Yoakum (0-2) to 308...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Mike Scanlin
Mike Scanlin gave Texas A&M baseball his all during his four seasons in Aggieland. His stellar 1986 season guided Texas A&M to the Southwest Conference title. He left his mark on the program, which is recognized with his induction into the Hall of Fame.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Small business owners look to be big winners in The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel
Jimbo Fisher isn’t the only one in town who can recruit. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is primed for a championship season after landing arguably the greatest group of guest pickers in 33 years. That’s saying something considering last year’s who’s who of Bryan-College Station lived up to their billing by having six guest pickers finish in the top nine. The group included Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, who placed second, and Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney, the winner, who started 50 straight games at center for A&M then played eight years in the NFL.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor: Cathy Capps
She built the strongest Lettermen's Association in the country and her connection and dedication to Aggie student-athletes is second to none. We welcome Cathy Capps into the Hall of Honor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Chuck McGuire
One of the best pitchers in Texas A&M baseball history and a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection, Chuck McGuire led Texas A&M to the 1964 College World Series. Chuck's daughter Kate Martin accepts his induction into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tailgating returns to Aggie Park
Doug Beall was first in line to check in to tailgate in one of the hundreds of free, reserved tailgating spots in the new Aggie Park on Saturday morning ahead of Texas A&M football’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Beall, A&M Class of 1988 and a former Yell...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $369,900
Located only 2.5 miles from Kyle Field in the highly sought-after Barracks community! This recently constructed, fully leased unit in The Barracks is leased until July 2023. This one stands out from the rest because it has an attached 2 car garage in addition to reserved parking! With stained concrete floors, granite counters, a large laundry room, energy efficient vinyl windows, and Whirlpool appliances this one checks off a ton of boxes. HOA fees include internet, cable, full lawn care and exterior maintenance. The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $16M Recreation Venue that will feature an In-House Brewery, Upscale Restaurant, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More! All appliances are included! Call today for a private tour. (Notice: Photos are from a different unit with similar layout. The actual unit has a large laundry room in the rear next to the garage entry and a half bath downstairs)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 42, Belton 7
BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten had a big night to lead the Cubs past Belton 42-7 on Friday at Cub Stadium. Wooten ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 9 of 16 passes for 179 yards and two more scores. Reid Robinson caught two passes for 49 yards and a score, and Ian Stelter caught three passes for 29 yards and another score. Grant mayfield also made 6 of 6 extra-point kicks for the Cubs (1-1).
Bryan College Station Eagle
United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off its annual campaign with a tailgate party
On the eve of the start of the Texas A&M football season, the United Way of the Brazos Valley held its own campaign kickoff. The tailgate-themed luncheon Friday included the presentation of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Community Impact Grants to local nonprofits. “United Way partners with these organizations,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Undersized A&M Consolidated LB Williams found niche in big way at Sam Houston State
Sam Houston State senior linebacker Trevor Williams will enjoy another bucket-list moment Saturday when the former A&M Consolidated standout plays against Texas A&M in the season opener at Kyle Field. “It’s crazy,” Williams said. “I’ve been telling everyone it’s a pretty amazing experience. Not many people get this opportunity to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Johnny Manziel
We'll never forget his will to win or his wow factor. He's a legend that transformed Texas A&M Football and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. Add another night to remember to his legacy as he's now officially a Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Gary Blair
Gary Blair took Aggie women's basketball to the top of the mountain. He built the program into an NCAA power, eventually leading Texas A&M to the 2011 NCAA Championship!
Comments / 0