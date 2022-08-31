Read full article on original website
Lipis Advisors on Why US Real-Time Payments’ Usage Lags Behind Other Nations
Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
PayrHealth Acquires Supero to Boost Healthcare Credentialing Services
PayrHealth has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions to add more extensive credentialing services to its existing suite of payor relationship management solutions. With this acquisition, PayrHealth can now offer a proven provider enrollment and credentialing solution that’s been in use for more than 10 years, replacing the more limited credentialing solutions the company previously offered, according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Healthcare Firm Gravie Debuts BNPL Tool
Health benefits firm Gravie is expanding members’ access to its pay-over-time solution Gravie Pay, which lets customers pay for medical bills in interest-free installments. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the solution was inspired by buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings in other industries and follows a yearlong pilot of Gravie Pay.
Today in the Connected Economy: China’s Pinduoduo Debuts US eCommerce Platform
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
Cross-Border Payroll Complexities Demand a Partnership Approach
As economies reopen after prolonged lockdowns, employers in developed countries like the U.S. and U.K. aren’t having a lot of luck filling vacancies with local talent. An increasing number of them are casting a wider net as a result, but what they are quickly realizing is that hiring and managing a global workforce doesn’t come easy.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal
Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
The Data Point: 46% of Americans Mixing Telehealth, In-Person Care
The pandemic changed everything, and healthcare is still undergoing a digital transformation from pre-COVID-19 patterns to a new type of hybrid engagement that promises better patient experiences and cost and time efficiencies, with more positive outcomes in the offing. For the study “The ConnectedEconomy™: Omnichannel Healthcare Takes Center Stage,” a...
Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z
Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
The Data Point: Paycheck-to-Paycheck Living Now Stands at 59% of All US Consumers
With inflation deflating the dollar and prices through the roof, more Americans report they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, though the stats vary month to month. For the latest study in the series “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: Emergency Spending Edition,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, we surveyed over 4,000 U.S. consumers, finding that nearly 3 in 5 U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in July 2022 — a 5 percentage-point increase from July 2021.
High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers
Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
EU Opens Silicon Valley Office to Streamline Communication With Big Tech
The European Commission has opened a San Francisco office to help ease the flow of communication between the European Union’s executive branch and California-based Big Tech firms. Over the years, the relationship between the EU and Silicon Valley technology companies like Google and Meta has been turbulent, to say...
Paycheck-to-paycheck Consumers Most Willing to Invest in Crypto
People having difficulty living paycheck-to-paycheck have more than half as much cryptocurrency in their portfolios as people who do not live that way. The percentages are still pretty small either way, accounting for just 3.6% of the investments of those living paycheck-to-paycheck with difficulty according to “Paying With Cryptocurrency: Can Crypto At Checkout Become A Profit Center For Merchants?” an August report by PYMNTS and BitPay.
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe
Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
El Salvador Weekly: One Year on, Bitcoin-as-Legal-Tender Is on the Ropes
El Salvador’s experiment to make bitcoin a legal tender alongside the dollar is rapidly approaching its one-year anniversary on Sept. 7, and the endeavor has not been one of President Nayib Bukele’s great successes. While Bukele is clearly passionate about bitcoin, tweeting out news about purchases and “buying...
Chinese eCommerce Firm Pinduoduo Launches US Offshoot
Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
Lawsuits Show Crypto KYC Can Help Recover Losses
One of the biggest issues virtually all crypto regulations seek to fix is the need to identify the parties in every transaction, which is difficult given that blockchain technology is specifically designed to be “trustless” in a way that allows owners and sellers to hide behind cryptographic pseudonyms.
