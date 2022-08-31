ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Block Will Let Users Make Cash App Payments Outside Its Network

Block, which was formerly called Square, has begun letting users of its Cash App make payments on eCommerce sites that aren’t part of the Square network. This replaces a system in which users could only make payments via Cash App Pay on Square terminals or online Square merchant partners, Tech Crunch reported Friday (Sept. 2).
CELL PHONES
pymnts

High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers

Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Shopping Online#U S Consumers#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bank Of America#Cybersource#Bopis
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
pymnts

FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime

Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
TECHNOLOGY
TODAY.com

We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
SHOPPING
pymnts

Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z

Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Instacart Acquires Pricing and Promotions Platform Eversight

Grocery delivery platform Instacart has acquired Eversight, a pricing and promotions platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the acquisition will help brands and retailers gain more value, while also letting customers enjoy greater savings. “When it comes to grocery...
RETAIL
pymnts

FinTech Kevin Teams With Monet+ on in-Store A2A Payments

U.K.-based FinTech kevin has partnered Monet+ to deliver account-to-account (A2A) payments via the Monet+ Switchio platform, the firm announced on its website Friday (Sept. 2). Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day. By integrating the FinTech’s infrastructure into the Switchio platform, Monet+ becomes...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
RETAIL
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Ahold Delhaize USA Brands Rethink eCommerce Footprint

As one U.S. brand owned by multinational grocery giant Ahold Delhaize grows its eCommerce fulfillment offerings, another is paring back. The grocer’s Salisbury, North Carolina-based brand, Food Lion, which has more than 1,100 stores across 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, announced Monday (Aug. 29) the expansion of its Food Lion To Go curbside pickup program for digital orders to 15 additional stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts. Clothing Deals Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s...
SHOPPING
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy