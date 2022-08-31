Read full article on original website
Back in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its response to the European Commission’s call for advice on its review of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). That review is set to lead to a re-revised payments services directive in the coming years that the industry is referring to as PSD3.
Moneycorp, a global payments and foreign exchange (FX) provider, announced in a press release Thursday (Sept. 1) that it is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a new office in Paris. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Moneycorp France, which will be led by Cyril...
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
Today in the connected economy, Meta looks to add paid features to its platforms as a way to offset revenue losses from Apple’s ad tracking changes. Plus, Jumia has joined forces with Zipline to use drones to deliver eCommerce goods in Ghana, and Ajman Bank launched a credit card designed for people with visual impairments with help from Mastercard.
As economies reopen after prolonged lockdowns, employers in developed countries like the U.S. and U.K. aren’t having a lot of luck filling vacancies with local talent. An increasing number of them are casting a wider net as a result, but what they are quickly realizing is that hiring and managing a global workforce doesn’t come easy.
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
As the land that gave us buy now, pay later (BNPL), it’s hard to picture Australia as a laggard in digital transformation, but merchants and payments partners there still have dots to connect. In “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Australia Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and part...
Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
PayrHealth has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions to add more extensive credentialing services to its existing suite of payor relationship management solutions. With this acquisition, PayrHealth can now offer a proven provider enrollment and credentialing solution that’s been in use for more than 10 years, replacing the more limited credentialing solutions the company previously offered, according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
The European Commission has opened a San Francisco office to help ease the flow of communication between the European Union’s executive branch and California-based Big Tech firms. Over the years, the relationship between the EU and Silicon Valley technology companies like Google and Meta has been turbulent, to say...
U.K.-based FinTech kevin has partnered Monet+ to deliver account-to-account (A2A) payments via the Monet+ Switchio platform, the firm announced on its website Friday (Sept. 2). Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day. By integrating the FinTech’s infrastructure into the Switchio platform, Monet+ becomes...
Health benefits firm Gravie is expanding members’ access to its pay-over-time solution Gravie Pay, which lets customers pay for medical bills in interest-free installments. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the solution was inspired by buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings in other industries and follows a yearlong pilot of Gravie Pay.
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
As restaurant brands look to boost consumers’ engagement, some are finding that the way to keep customers coming back is by putting them in charge of their own loyalty rewards. Fast-casual brand Rubio’s Restaurants, for one, which has more than 150 restaurants across California, Nevada and Arizona, announced last...
