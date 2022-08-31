Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO